SLIDESHOW: Garryspillane and Blackrock deadlocked in Limerick Co SHC

GARRYSPILLANE found late scores to ensure a draw with Blackrock in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC on Saturday evening in Kilmallock.

The round two fixture finished Blackrock 0-17 Garryspillane 1-14.

Garryspillane play Ballybrown in that final group game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds next Friday and only victory will ensure The Bouncers deny Ballybrown a championship quarter final spot.

After last week's defeat to Ballybrown, it means that the Jimmy Quilty-managed Rockies can't progress beyond the group stages of the championship