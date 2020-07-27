SLIDESHOW: The best pictures as Fairview Rangers reach FAI Junior Cup semi-finals

FAIRVIEW Rangers set up a home semi-final date with Athenry, of Galway, next month are edging past Killarney Celtic on penalties in their dramatic FAI Junior Cup quarter-final played in Killarney on Saturday evening.

After 90 minutes of normal time and extra-time failed to produce a goal, it was the Limerick side who emerged victorious in the penalty shoot-out 4-2, with Jeffrey Judge, Clyde O'Connell, Robbie Kelliher and Steven Bradley netting for the Fairgreen side, while 'View 'keeper Aaron Savage saved two of the Kerry side's spot kicks.

Fairview's prize for winning the shoot-out is a home semi-final date with Athenry in the Fairgreen on Sunday August 23.