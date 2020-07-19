SLIDESHOW: Doon edge past Kilmallock in Limerick Premier U21 hurling championship

CHAMPIONS Doon powered into the semi finals of the Mint Catering Limerick Premier U21 hurling championship on Friday evening.

As GAA action returned after four months, it was the East Limerick men that found another gear in the final quarter in the LIT Gaelic Grounds to overcome Kilmallock 2-20 to 1-13.

The sides were level at 1-11 each after 12-minutes of the second half but then Doon took over to outscore their opponents 1-9 to 0-2.

Doon join Mungret and Patrickswell and the winners' of Sunday night's quarter-final featuring Na Piarsaigh and Garryspillane in the semi-finals of the competition.