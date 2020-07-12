SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2008: Limerick v Offaly, All-Ireland hurling qualifiers

LIMERICK'S bid for 2008 All-Ireland hurling ended on July 12 when a youthful Offaly side scored a 3-19 to 0-18 victory in their phase three qualifier clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

Joe Bergin proved Limerick's tormentor in chief as he bagged a hat-trick of goals in the game.

Limerick, who had been All-Ireland finalists the previous September, had trailed 0-6 to 2-11 at half-time.

SCORERS: Offaly: J Bergin 3-02, B Carroll (0-01f, 0-01 '65'), S Dooley (0-01f) 0-06 each, D Molloy 0-02, D Horan (0-01 '65'), B Murphy, D Currams 0-01 each. Limerick: P Tobin 0-05, A Shaughnessy 0-04 (0-02f, 0-01 '65'), N Moran 0-03 (0-01f), B Geary (0-01 '65'), M Foley, W McNamara, D Ryan, D Sheehan, K Tobin 0-01 each

OFFALY: B Mullins; D Franks, D Kenny, M Verney; K Brady, G Oakley, D Horan; B Murphy, R Hanniffy; S Dooley, J Brady, D Molloy; B Carroll, J Bergin, D Currams. Subs used: D Hayden for Carroll (47-51 mins, blood sub), J Rigney for Horan (63), D Hayden for Currams (67), C Mahon for Murphy (70+1).

LIMERICK: B Murray; D Reale, S Lucey, S Hickey; M O'Riordan, B Geary, M Foley; D O'Grady, W McNamara; M O'Brien, O Moran, N Moran; A O'Shaughnessy, S O'Connor, D Ryan. Subs used: D Moloney for O'Connor (28 mins), D Sheehan for O'Brien, P Tobin for Ryan (both half-time), D Cosgrave for Lucey (58), K Tobin for N Moran (62).

REFEREE: Cathal McAllister (Cork)