SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2009: Limerick come up agonisingly short in Munster football final

LIMERICK senior footballers came within a whisker of stunning Cork in the Munster senior football final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on this day in 2009.

Gallant Limerick gave Cork the fright of their lives before ultimately losing out to the Leesiders on a 2-6 to 0-11 scoreline.

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan’s excellently-prepared team had been hoping to the end a then 113-year Munster football championship final hoodoo.

SCORERS: Cork: D Goulding, 1-3; D O’Connor, 1-1 frees; J Masters and C O’Neill, 0-1 each.

Limerick: I Ryan, 0-4; S Buckley, 0-3; P Ranahan, G Collins, S Lavin and S Kelly 0-1 each.