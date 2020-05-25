SLIDESHOW: On This Day 1997 - Champions Limerick being Munster championship in style

ON THIS day back in 1997, reigning Munster hurling champions Limerick laid down a marker with a 2-20 to 1-17 win over Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Barry Foley was the goal hero with two from play, while Mike Galligan notched four white flags of his own.

There was also a new sponsor on board, which caught the eye of Limerick Leader match reporter John O'Shaughnessy on the day

"Upwards of 22,000 people basked in the glorious sunshine at Thurles on Sunday, and it was guesstimated that 15,000 of them had traveled in support of the Shannonsiders. There was a muted response when Fergal Hartley led Waterford on to the field. The roar which greeted the champions must have been heard back in Michael Lowry country, in Holycross, six miles away. Despite the disappointments of the past three years, the legion of fans preferred to remember the more positive aspects. Two provincial championships, for example, and the downing of giants Cork and Tipperary, not to mention Clare. The new replica jerseys, with the Mid-Western Health Board logo efrtblazoned across the centre, is fast catching on, even at £29 a time. The only reference to the previous sponsor was on the front page of the match programme."



Played in front of over 20,000 fans, the win set up a semi final date with Tipperary, which, sadly, Limerick would lose 1-20 to 0-13 ending their season.



Limerick: A. Shanahan; S. McDonogh. M.Nash, D. Nash, D. Clarke. M. Foley, O. Moran; M. Houlihan, Sean O'Neill; M. Galligan 0-4, G. Kirby 0-6, B. Foley 2-1, J. Moran 0-3, Shane O'Neill 0-4, T.J. Ryan 0-2. Subs. C. Carey for O. Moran, P. Heffernan for T.J. Ryan, J. Flavin for M. Foley.

Waterford: R. Witty; S. Cullinane, J. O'Connor, M. O'SuIlivan, S. Frampton, T Feaney, F . Hartley; T Browne 0-3. P. Queally; P. Power, K. McGrath 0-2, D. Bennett 0-1, B. O'SuIlivan 0-4, P. Flynn 1-7, M. White. Subs. B. Landers for Witty, B. Walsh for White, B -Green for Power.

Referee: Seanie McMahon (Clare) handled the game well.

Attendance: 22,105