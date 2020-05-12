Castleconnell Rowing Club launch GoFundMe page to help repair flood damage clubhouse

In February of this year, despite the very best efforts of members, Castleconnell Boat Club lost their battle with rising flood waters.

At the time Pat Kiely of the Boat Club commented, "On the bright side everyone is safe and we will survive." They have done just that and now they are seeking the help of the Limerick public to raise some much needed funds to help them get back on the water, for all the right reasons this time. Click here for GoFundMe link

Castleconnell Boat Club is a voluntary club solely run on fundraising to keep the club with nearly 200 athletes competing and training daily.

The floods destroyed the club doors, carpet floors, lino, toilet system, walls etc. This was then followed by the Covid Pandemic which has led to the cancellation of the club's two main fundraisers, the 10k run and the Castleconnell regatta.

Without these fundraisers the club is in serious financial trouble. The Limerick based club are looking for any donations at all to get the club ready for their athletes to go back training.

Aside from the much needed funds the club are also looking for donations of floor paint, bathroom doors, toilets etc. Something to help out whatever way you can. Click here for more