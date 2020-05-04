SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2002 - Shannon claim fifth All-Ireland League title in win over Cork Con

On this day in 2002, Shannon claimed their fifth All-Ireland league title with a 21-17 win over Cork Con at Lansdowne Road. Stars of the game such as Mossy Lawler, Marcus Horan, John Hayes, Tom Hayes and Alan Quinlan were joined in a Shannon team by All-Ireland league legends such as John Lacey, (now an international referee) Tom Cregan, Andrew Thompson and current head of Munster Rugby's Domestic game Colm McMahon.

Captained by David Quinlan, now teaching in St Munchin's College, the side from the Parish took a 13-0 lead thanks to the boot of Cregan and the opening try from Colm McMahon. The Geoff Moylan coached side led 18-7 at half time, before 'Con' mounted a comeback.

The Cork side boasted John Kelly, Anthony Horgan, Brian O'Meara, Frankie Sheahen, Donncha O'Callaghan and Mick O'Driscoll in their side, however they could not overcome the half time deficit and a late Niall McNamara drop goal sealed the famous win in the sunshine of D4.

Shannon would go on to win four more All-Ireland league titles, giving them an overall haul of nine.

SCORING SEQUENCE: 3 mins: Cregan pen 3-0; 8: Cregan pen 6-0; 9: McMahon try, Cregan con 13-0; 25: Kelly try, O'Meara con 13-7; 33: Lacey try 18-7; (half-time); 55: O'Meara pen 10-18; 58: J Sheahan try, O'Meara con 17-18; 71: N McNamara drop goal 17-21.

CORK CONSTITUTION: B Walsh; D Dillon, J Kelly, Cian Mahony, A Horgan; Conor Mahony, Brian O'Meara; I Murray, F Sheahan, J O'Driscoll, D O'Callaghan, M O'Driscoll, J Sheahan, U O'Callaghan, J Murray.

SHANNON: J Lacey; T Cregan, M Lawlor, A Thompson, M McNamara; N McNamara, D Hegarty; M Horan, J Blaney, J Hayes, B Buckley, T Hayes, A Quinlan, D Quinlan (capt), C McMahon. Replacements: M Galwey for Buckley (55 mins).

Referee: A Rolland (IRFU).