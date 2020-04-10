WATCH: TG4 Documentary to highlight history of Irish Grand National

The Irish Grand National - Chasing a Dream, a TG4 documntary, will air this Saturday April 11 at 7.15pm

The show will chronicle the illustrious history of the iconic race, due to celebrate its 150th anniversary, unfortunately this was cancelled due to COVID-19. The programme is contextualised with transformative events in Irish history.

It’s told by generations of racing families such as Carberry, Dreaper, Moore, Mullins, Taaffe and Walsh, others include Jenny Pitman and Richard Dunwoody. It features famous horses, the likes of Arkle and Desert Orchid. Its emotional stories will capture the hearts of all viewers. The show also traces the origin of the sport in 1752. A must watch, I think you will agree.