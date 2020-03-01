SLIDESHOW: UL Sport Eagles win Limerick's Basketball derby

UL Sport Eagles got the better of local rivals Limerick Celtics in a thrilling affair, the contest finishing 106-100. Reece Dupler was exceptional, his 46 points proving too much for the visitors. Celtics picked up a win on Sunday though, running out 104-94 point winners over Ulster University at home, with Kevin Oberweiser and Carlos Hortelano combining for a big 60 points between them.

Also in the Men’s Division One, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig weren’t resting on their laurels after lifting the league title last weekend, winning a tough road battle against LYIT Donegal 73-84.

After a long road trip, the journey did little to halt superstar Andre Nation, the American totalling 37 points to ensure his side maintained their unbeaten league record this season.

IT Carlow kept the pressure on for third spot as they went two for two this weekend. Friday evening saw Martin Conroy’s team defeat Waterford Vikings 83-69, with forward James Butler finishing with 24 points, before travelling to Sligo to take a 92-100 win against EJ Sligo All-Stars.

The win keeps Fr Mathews on their toes, who lie one win ahead of Carlow in the league standings. Darko Bucan’s side eventually pulled away from visitors Portlaoise Panthers with an 80-66 result. Owen Connolly led the way once again with 13, while Jarvis Pugh stamped his authority with two high-flying alley-oop dunks in the second half.

Waterford Vikings also had a second game in the one weekend, falling 102-67 victims to McGowans Tolka Rovers in the capital.



Women’s Division One Recap

In the Women’s Division One, the two conference winners have officially been crowned, with Trinity Meteors taking the honours in the Northern Conference while Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s picked up the Southern Conference title.

St. Mary’s solidified their spot at the top of the Southern Conference thanks to a thrilling 69-67 win over a strong Ulster University side. Lorraine Scanlon and Denise Dunlea combined for 38 points on the day.

Meteors were outstanding once again when they took care of Portlaoise Panthers in a comfortable 102-78 victory at home on Saturday evening. Edel Thornton was superb with 20, her new team playing with one eye on Super League basketball next season. Meteors then saw off the challenge of Phoenix Rockets on Sunday afternoon, running out 77-65 point winners behind solid performances from Sarah Kenny (23), Carolyn Binder (22) and Edel Thornton (15). This was also Rockets’ second game of the weekend, as they saw off the challenge of a travelling NUIG Mystics on Saturday evening, 79-67.

Swords Thunder were also impressive when they emerged victorious against Tipperary Knights 76-61, to secure third spot in the Northern Conference.

Next weekend will see the league deciders for the Women’s Division One played at Leixlip Amenities in Kildare. Trinity Meteors will face off against Portlaoise Panthers in the first semi-final, while St Mary’s will go head-to-head with Ulster University once more in the second semi-final. The winners of both of these games will play off in the final on Sunday, with the winner of that game crowned Women’s Division One champions and promoted to the Super League for the 2020/21 season.