SLIDESHOW: Late comeback not enough for Kilfinane's Scoil Pól in Munster Schools senior C hurling final

A powerful second half recovery just failed to land Kilfinane's Scoil Pól the Corn Uí Mhathúna Munster Schools senior C hurling title in Ballyagran on Saturday.

Playing into the elements, they held their opponents Scoil Treasa Kanturk for the opening quarter before the game's first goal put them on the back foot to trail by six points at the interval.

(Final Score: COLÁISTE TREASA, KANTURK 2-14 SCOIL PÓL, KILFINANE 2-12)

But spurred on by a true captain's performance from Jimmy Quilty in midfield, they turned that around to lead by four with ten minutes to go only to run out of steam as Kanturk's power up the centre finally wore down the Limerick lads' game defence. It was a disappointing end for them at the end a full-blooded contest that defied the conditions but, whenever they were given a chance to settle, Coláiste Treasa had more options up front for picking off the scores.

Quilty's free got the Ballyhoura school off the mark inside a minute and Matthew Howard stretched their advantage as Kanturk struggled to make use of the stiff breeze before Brian O'Sullivan's free got them moving. However, they continued to miss the target, were denied their goal when Adam Sheehan advanced to smother Colin Walsh's shot and were being bundled out of possession in the heavy conditions as Howard struck again at the other end.

When they upped the pressure on the opposing defence, Rory Sheehan broke the Cork school's drought and Hugh O'Connor followed up to equalise. Scoil Pól were sailing close to the wind with the short puckout and were caught when Tommy Walsh forced the turnover and found Colin Walsh to drill the handpass past Sheehan.

Walsh and Quilty then swapped scores before Kanturk moved up the gears. The third Walsh, Alan, made it onto the scoresheet before Colin and Alan stretched the lead to 1-7 to 0-4 at the break. Kilfinane came out with guns blazing as Frankie Barrington struck inside a minute and, even though O'Connor immediately replied, Colm O'Keeffe was on hand to whip to Grantas Bucinkas's net after his first effort was stopped on the line. Quilty then added a point before the lead changed hands as Bucinkas again blocked O'Keeffe's pull only to Shane O'Donoghue finish home the rebound.

With the bit between the teeth, Kilfinane piled on the pressure through Howarsd and Quilty's free and, while Sullivan replied, Ciarán Sheehan and Quilty widened the gap to four. However, their stride was interrupted as play became increasingly scrappy and Coláiste Treasa were back in business when Alan Walsh caught high to feed Colin Walsh for his second goal.

Howard and O'Sullivan then traded points, O'Sullivan's free equalised and, while Quilty replied with another, the momentum now rested in Duhallow. Taking over against a tiring Kilfinane midfield, they were back in front off two Colin Walsh strikes before O'Sullivan sealed their victory with an added time '65'.

SCORERS, COLÁISTE TREASA: Colin Walsh 2-4, Brian O'Sullivan 0-5 (2 frees, 1 '65'), Hugh O'Connor, Alan Walsh 0-2 each, Rory Sheehan 0-1;

SCOIL PÓL: Jimmy Quilty 0-6 (3 frees), Matthew Howard 0-4, Colm O'Keeffe, Shane O'Donoghue 1-0 each, Frankie Barrington, Ciarán Sheehan 0-1 each.

COLÁISTE TREASA, KANTURK: Grantas Bucinkas (Kanturk); Alan Coughlan (Banteer), Cian O'Sullivan (Kanturk), Ray Daly (Dromtariff); Conor Sheehan (Kanturk), Michael Browne (Newmarket), Éamon Hayes (Kanturk); Brian O'Sullivan (Kanturk), Hugh O'Connor (Newmarket); Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Brandon Murphy (Dromtariff); Callum O'Shaughnessy (Banteer), Alan Walsh (Kanturk), Rory Sheehan (Kanturk). SUB: Donnachadha O'Doherty (Kilshannig) for Brandon Murphy (41 minutes).

SCOIL PÓL, KILFINANE: Adam Sheehan (Garryspillane); Declan Gilligan (Blackrock), Robert Sampson (Garryspillane), Aidan Gilligan (Blackrock); Enda Sheehy (Staker Wallace), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe), Seán Canning (Effin); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Frankie Barrington (Bruree); Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Ciarán Sheehan (Garryspillane), Jack O'Reilly (Garryspillane); Colm O'Keeffe (Blackrock), Matthew Howard (Bruree), Shane O'Donoghue (Glenroe). SUBS: Oisín Browne (Glenroe) for Liam Dennehy (49 minutes).

REFEREE: Mark Jordan (Tipperary).