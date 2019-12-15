SLIDESHOW: Mungret GAA Club 1969 Reunion

Mungret St. Pauls GAA Club hosted a celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Junior Hurlers win against Bruff, on Saturday last.

A great night was had by all in front of what was a fantastic attendance.

Chairman Mike O'Connell got the night going, after pausing for a minute silence for those involved with the team that had passed, before introducing special guest for the night Eamonn Cregan.

The All-Ireland winning manager had great words to say to the audience.

Brian O'Halloran then said a little bit about how far the club has come since 1969.

Mike O'Connell than introduced each player and manager individually and invited club stalwart Pa O'Brien and Eamonn Cregan to present a certificate in recognition of the teams achievement along with a pen.

The night did not end there as there was a man of the match award, this went to Tony Cronin who came from the other side of the world (Australia) to be able to attend on the night.

The night closed off with a bit of music being played in the lounge.