SLIDESHOW: Ballybricken-Bohermore mark 25th anniversary of Limerick hurling title win

Ballybricken–Bohermore GAA held a special function last Saturday night November 16 in Kirbys Hunting Lodge Pub to commemorate the 25th anniversary of winning the 1994 Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship.

Ballybricken-Bohermore beat Croom in that final.

Team’s from the period 1990 to 1996 were also honoured where the club won four East Junior A championships, two East Intermediate Championships and narrowly lost the 1995 County Intermediate final to Pallasgreen.

A comprehensive match program was presented to all guests outlining all games played during that period.

Andrew Grene had compiled a huge body of data and deserves great credit for making this available. This included photos of the various teams in the relevant finals and the teams that played over the seven year period.

Special guests included former Chairmen from the East Board during that period Willie Walsh and Pat Cronin plus current East Board officer Paddy O’Sullivan and former referee Denis Richardson.

Club Chairman Enda Nicholl was MC for the night. He welcomed all guests. He acknowledged the big breakthrough at that that time for the club, winning a county championship for the first time in sixty two years. He acknowledged the great work and commitment put in by respective management teams and players.

He also noted that the current panel has similarities to the team of that era and that they too can achieve success in the coming years.

All players and management teams from that era were presented with a special inscribed medal by Pat Cronin and Willie Walsh. A number of interviews were conducted by Kevin Ryan to remember events from the past with the then Team Manager and selector Ned Ryan from 1994 and also captain from 1994 Tom Ryan.

They recalled games, key moments success & disappointment from that era. Also previous official, player and selector Tim Wilkinson recalled games from the 1975 to 1990 era. He also paid a very moving tribute to the only deceased player Michael McElligott from that time. He acknowledged the role Michael played as a stylish underage player in the 1980’s and how he was a key member of the 1990 -1991 teams.

Denis Richardson former referee also recounted days from the past where he refereed games that the club were involved in.

Another memory from the night included the showing of a DVD in the background of edited highlights of seven games played from that period plus visits to the local national schools of Caherelly and Bohermore. This was enjoyed greatly by all guests and this DVD can be purchased from any of the organizing committee of Bernard Grene, Kevin Ryan and Andrew Grene.