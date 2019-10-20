SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer weekend review

FAI Junior Cup

Aisling Annacotty 3 Geraldines 3 (Aisling won 6-5 on pens aet)

Despite the disappointment of last season’s FAI Junior Cup experience, Aisling Annacotty are back for more in 2019/20 and on Saturday evening they showed they are just as eager this time around with a dogged display that saw them qualify for Round Four after a thrilling cup tie against Geraldines.

The sides were tied 3-3 after extra time and a penalty shoot out was needed to separate two fully committed sides.

The game was a credit to both sides who went all out for victory, amkling it a treat for the large attendance. In a rip roaring encounter that could have gone either way, the lead changed hands on a number of occasions and the cliche that “it was a pity one of the sides had to lose” was apt on this occasion.

Geraldines had a good chance to take an early lead but Brian O’Connor made a superb save to deny Barry Hartnett.

The home side took the lead with a stunning goal. Momentary lapse in closing down the opposition cost ‘Dines as Paudie Walsh gathered and cut infield before letting fly with a left footer from 25 yards that left Evan Moloney in the visitors goal helpless.

An injury to the keeper spoiled the ‘Dines plans and stand in keeper Shane Byrne had to take over responsibilities.

The tie was levelled ten minutes after the break when the impressive Cian Byrnes headed back for Shane Cox whose mishit effort sailed over the head of Brian O’Connor in the home goal.

Things got even better for the visitors minutes later when Barry Hartnett got the touch to knock Cox’s delivery to the net.

With a team stuffed with youngsters, it would be understandable if the setback would

kill them off but to their credit they were back on terms within five minutes when Killian Moloney’s ball across goal evaded Shane Clarke but was finished at the back post by the inrunning Paudie Walsh to send the game to extra time.

It was back to the drawing board for both teams for extra time and Geraldines regained the lead when Bobby Tier scored from close range from Thomas O’Grady’s knock on.

However Aisling were not to be denied and within minutes of the start of the second period were again on level terms. A ball over the top by Brendan O’Dwyer was controlled by Mark McGrath before firing into the top corner to ensure a penalty shoot out.

After 11 successful kick Aisling keeper Brian O’Connor made the one required save to send his side through.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Tom Clarke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Paudie Walsh; Shane Donegan; Shane Clarke; Aaron Murphy; Conor Coughlan. Subs: James Cleary; Tommy Canty; Mark McGrath

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Clifton Carey; Christy O'Neill; Barry Harnett; Cian Byrnes; Kevin Barry; Karl Turner; Shane Cox.

Subs: Shane Byrne; Donie Curtin; Ian O'Donoghue; Thomas O'Grady; Cian Collins

Janesboro 1 Coonagh Utd 1 (Coonagh won 4-2 on pens aet)

Coonagh United caused the shock of the day when they knocked Premier League Champions out of the FAI Junior Cup following a penalty shoot out in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Following a couple of heavy defeats, few people gave Coonagh a chance of toppling the ‘Boro but they turned in a fine display to earn their place in the hat for round four.

Janesboro proved again how difficult it is to turn things around when things are going against you.

Confidence is at a low ebb at the club but this is just a blip and they will be back challenging sooner rather than later.

Coonagh broke the deadlock on 17 minutes when Eoghan O’Neill hit a daisy cutter from the edge of the box into the bottom corner giving Tommy Holland no chance in the home goal.

The home side battled back and Aidan Hurley headed in an equalizer midway through second half.

It was nip and tuck thereafter and with both sides afraid to lose it always looked like penalties would be required.

So it transpired and Coonagh keeper Kieran Simmonds came to the fore, saving two of Janesboro’s kicks to see his side through.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Frank Herr; Evan Lynch; Lee O'Mara; Jason Cross; Aidan Hurley; Aaron Grant; John Boyle; Ger Barry; Aaron Fitzgerald; Shane Stack. Subs: Conor Lynch; Pat Doyle; Jack Cross; Denis Brophy; Adam Dore

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Seamus Moloney; Zach Hyland; Joey Sheehan; Sean O'Dwyer; Andrew Leydon; Gordon McKevitt; Eoin Martin; Ger Myles; Liam Morris; Eoghan O'Neill. Subs: Keith Doran; Billy Connors; Ryan Doonan

Star Rvs1 Fairview Rgs 7

Fairview Rgs as expected are in the hat for round four after a 7-1 win in Lee Estate versus Star Rvs. The result suggests a cakewalk for the visitors but in truth the home side made a game of it before the Premier side upped the tempo in the last third.

James Fitzgerald opened the scoring for the ‘View before Ross Mann doubled the lead. A rare goal by Jamie Enright was worth the wait when he added a third.

After the restart Ross Mann scored his second and a cracking goal by Stewart O’Keeffe gave Star some reward for their efforts.

The home side piled on the pressure but Clyde O’Connell put paid to the challenge with a fifth.

Late goals from Paul Danaher and Eddie Byrnes added a gloss to the scoreline.

Star Rvs; Pat Bullman, Stewart O’Keeffe, Glen Bussoli, Kevin O’Doherty, Mark McDonnell, Thomas O’Dwyer, Brian Purcell, Simon Delaney, Shane Waters, Henry Meeting, Alan Keane, Subs, Jack Doyle, Keith Curran, Luke Davis, Anthony Keane,

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Clyde O'Connell; Dermot Fitzgerald; Mark Slattery; Ross Mann; John Mullane; AJ O'Connor; James Fitzgerald; Robbie Kelleher; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Adam Frahill; Eddie Byrnes; Paul Danaher; Brian Fitzgerald

Pike Rovers 8 Knockainey 0

Pike Rvs superb form continued without much fuss on Sunday morning when they scored eight without reply against Division 1A side Knockainey.

Jonathan Grant put the Hoops on their way and an own goal made things even more difficult for the visitors.

Keith Mawdsley made it 3-0 and a second goal each for both strikers made it 5-0.

Grant marked a fine performance by setting up the final three goals for Pike, finished in style by Shane Walsh, Kyle Duhig and Conor Kavanagh.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Ian Fletcher; Pat Mullins; Eddie O'Donovan; Conor Kavanagh; Oisin Kelly; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Kyle Duhig; Jason Mullins; Paddy O'Malley

Knockainey; Mal Hayes, Mike Hickey, Darren Cunningham, Eddie Winter, Padraig Barron, Pat Reale, Nick Hayes, Dermot Walsh, Eamon Carew, Ger Peters, Shane Finch, Sub Mike Meehan

Prospect Priory 3 Northside 0

Northside put up a good fight against Prospect but were unable to halt the Premier side from advancing to round four.

The home side took the lead when Chris Hogan’s delivery was helped to the net by a defender.

Prospect doubled their lead from the penalty spot courtesy of Trevor Hogan and the same player scored again to complete the scoring with his 10th of the season.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Cyril Maher; Glen Kelly; Ian Maher; Chris Hogan; Adrian Healy; James Cleary; Ian Clancy; Trevor Hogan; Derek Hanlon. Subs: Michael Phelan; Anthony McCormack; Jamie Hogan; Jason Hanlon

Northside; Christy Lynch, Luke McMahon, Mark Reddan, Stuart Zheung, Rob Kerley, Eoin Conway, Michael O’Donnell, Anthony Mason, Ross Kelly, Jeff O’Donnell, Timmy Hogan, Subs, JP McCormack, Niall Counihan, Martin Lyons,Tom Williams,Paul Hollywood

Southend 0 Regional Utd 2

Last season’s semi finalists (before objection denied them a place) huffed an puffed their way to Round Four with a 2-0 win over Southend in Southill on Sunday morning.

The Premier side bossed possession but found a dogged Southend side very hard to break down and it was relief they welcomed the final whistle.

Willie Griffin scored the only goal of the first half when he headed in from Ewan O’Brien’s delivery.

For all their possession Regional needed a fingertip save by Kevin Walsh to keep out Eoin O’Sullivan’s shot to maintain their half time lead.

The visitors made sure of victory when David Cowpar netted a crucial second in the second half.

Southend:Jordan Hickey, Eoin O'Sullivan, Dave Brosnan, John Nnahmdi, Dylan O'Byrne, James Lyons, Manni Ajoung, Shane McGrath, Barry Gibbons, Dean Hogan, Calvin Moloney, Subs, Mohammad Mursal Ahmed, Stuart Bussoli, James Lyons Jnr, Ross Brosnan, Tyrone Price

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Martin Madden; Sean Madigan; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Ewan O'Brien; Paudie Hartigan; Donal O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Paul Sheahan; Willie Griffin.

Cappamore 4 Hyde Rangers 3

Cappamore completed a great comeback to see off a battling Hyde Rgs at the county venue.

Goals by Dylan Bourke and Steven Fitzmaurice put Hyde on course for another giant killing win, However by half time the sides were level thanks to goals from Brian O Leary and Colin Ryan.

Oscar Traynor winner Andy Murphy put the home side in front but Kevin Slattery equalised for Hyde from the spot.

The game was on a knife edge when Cappamore sealed the win, Rob McLoughlin racing onto a through ball before knocking it over the keeper and into the net.

Cappmaore; Kevin O’Connor, Johnny Barrett, Kevin Doyle, Brian O Leary, Shane Ryan, Josh Quinn, Joe Lonergan, Colin Ryan, Rob McLoughlin, Denis Leonard, Eric Conroy, Subs, Kieran Hanley, Andy Murphy, Aaron Daly, William Ryan and Paddy Byrnes

Hyde Rgs; Ronan Power, Ger Nash, Mark Whelan, Jon Somers, Cormac Joyce, Dylan Bourke, Gavin Hehir, Steven Fitzmaurice, Kevin Howard, Richard Benn, Kevin Slattery, Subs; Aidan O’Brien, Luke Kennedy, James Daveron

Athlunkard Villa 3 Kilfrush 5

An exciting cup tie in Lee Estate saw Kilfrush beat Premier A side Athlunkard to advance in the National competition.

Christian Kerley put Villa ahead but goals from Tyrique McNamara-Leamy and Shane O’Donoghue switched the lead to the visitors.

Jamie Ryan made it 3-1 but Danny Taylor and Christian Kerley netted for Villa to level the tie.

With both sides going all out for the win it was Kilfrush who got the break. McNamara Leamy pounced to make it 4-3 and in the dying minutes Killian Reale forced the fifth to secure the win.

Athlunkard Villa; Alan Jennings, Shane Cope, Jamie Kerley, Donal O'Keeffe, Alan Colbert, Adam Lyons, Lorcan Feeney, Danny Taylor, Ernest Nacaj, Christian Kerley, Donal O’Doherty. Subs Pa Barry, James Ryan

Kilfrush; Cian O’Grady, Robert Sampson, Alan Buckley, Stephen Meade, Jamie Ryan, Mikey Bob Ryan, Shane O Donoghue, Ethan Butler, Bradley McNamara, Tyrique Leamy McNamara, Oisin O’Grady, Subs Killian Reale

Newport 4 Moyross Utd 2

The eagerly awaited clash of two challenging sides in the Premier A league went the way of Newport.

Moyross travelled to the Co Tipperary grounds and found themselves two goal behind by the break with an own goal and a Kevin Connolly goal putting the home side in control. However as we’ve come to expect Moyross were not done and a penalty from Shane O’Loughlin and a goal by Chris Kaya tied up the game after the break.

Brian O’Sullivan restored Newport’s lead ten minutes from time and with Moyross chasing an equaliser James Lynch scored the clincher in the dying minutes.

Newport: Harry Ryan; Kevin O'Brien; Keith Mawdsley; Elliot Slattery; Christy O'Connor; Peter O'Sullivan; Paul Ryan; Jake Dillon; Brian O'Sullivan; Kevin Connolly; Jimmy Fyffe. Subs:James Lynch; Sean Ryan

Moyross: Michael O'Donoghue; Lee Boyle; Ben Johnson; Gary Moore; Jonathan Power; Greg Daly; Chris Kaya; Shane O'Loughlin; Anthony Quinn; Anthony McInerney; Tyrone Cronin O'Brien.

Tuohy Cup

Pike Rvs 3 Regional Utd 1

Pike Rvs qualified for a quarter final berth versus Prospect or Nenagh following a 3-1 win over Regional Utd in Jackman Park on Thursday evening.

Pike were comfortable for the most part but failure to convert a number of gilt edged chances and some sloppy defending allowed Regional back into this tie when Pike were coasting at 2-0 thanks to a Steven McGann double.

However Rovers bucked up and Jonathan Grant scored a crucial third to ease the worries and secure the win.

Pike had Regional on the back foot for most of the first half but had to wait 30 minutes before breaking the deadlock. Paddy O’Malley’s corner was met at the front post by McGann who guided the ball home.

McGann doubled the lead from close range ten minutes into the second half following good work by Keith Mawdsley.

A number of wasted opportunities for the Hoops became relevant when dallying in defence allowed Ewan O’Brien to knock the ball into an unguarded net to set up a nervy finish.

However last seasons top scorer Grant struck ten minutes from the end, getting on the end of Eoin Hanrahan’s cross.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Conor Kavanagh; Eoin Hanrahan; Keith Mawdsley; Steve McGann; Shane Walsh; Paddy O'Malley. Subs: Jonathan Grant; Colin Daly; Jason Mullins

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Sean Madigan; Andrew Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Andy Quaide; Ewan O'Brien; Donal O'Connell; Willie Griffin; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon. Subs: David Cowpar; Jamie Greaves; Martin Madden; Ross Fitzgerald

Roundup

In the Munster Youth Cup Caherdavin bounced back from being three behind to beat Corbally 6-4. Darragh Varley, Ben Pearse, Ethan Hannon and Niall McCarthy netted for Cobrally but goals from Danny Daly (3), Jay O’Loughlin (2) and Conor O’Shaughnessy gave Celtic passage to the next round.

Goals from Jay Ryan (3) and Jack O’Carroll (2) gave Murroe a 5-0 win over Kilfrush.

In the Premier A League Murroe moved into second spot with a 3-1 win over Holycross. Liam Quinn, Brian Quinn and Adrian Ryan scored for the winners;

Niall O'Riordan replied for the visitors

Rhys Foley, Sean Reeves Wasik and Aidan Walker were on the mark for Aisling B but Hill Celtic responded with five. Mick Lipper scored a brace with Danny Sheehan, Dean Mitchell and Alex Purcell making up the winning tally.

Summerville’s good form continued in Div 1A League when a brace from Steven Kiely helped them to a 2-1 win over League leaders Castle Rvs for whom Micheal Ryan was on the mark.

In Div 1B League Aisling Annacotty C edged out Caherdavin Celtic by the odd goal in fove thanks to scores from Bryan Sheehan, Eoin O'Shea and Ger Cleary while Charleville and Mungret Reg played out a 1-1 draw. Shane Connolly scored for the Cork side; Cian Davis netted for Mungret.

Pallasgreen put seven past an under-strength Caledonians side. Two goals apiece for Keith Ryan and Vinnie Ryan were added to by Seamus Mulcahy, Eddie Mulcahy and Mick Gammell.

Lisnagry had a vital 3-1 win over League leaders Aisling D in Div 2B. Barry Madden scored for the leaders but goals from Liam King, Jordan Clancy and Lee Park gave Lisnagry the spoils.

In the Under 17 League Aisling Annacotty A beat Shelbourne thanks to a hat trick from Aodh O'hAnluain and one from Killian O'Shea. Jeffery Dorte was on the mark for Carew Park but they fell 2-1 to Cappamore.

Fairview Rgs proved too strong for Newport A. Josh O'Keeffe, Shane O'Brien, Craig Casey, Tortoise Ide, Kyle Tierney, Leonard Plunkett and Josh Shinners were among the scorers.