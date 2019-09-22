SLIDESHOW: Three of Limerick's top tier sides bow out of Munster Junior Cup

Munster Junior Cup

The Munster Junior Cup kicked off on Sunday and the opening day jitters saw three Premier sides crash out of the competition.

Patrickswell FC 4

Coonagh Utd A 2

Division 1A side Patrickswell turned in a superb home performance to knock Coonagh Utd out of the provincial competition.

The ‘Well were unstoppable in the opening half and ran up a 4-0 half time lead.

Hero of the hour was striker Martin Harty who bagged a well merited hat trick. Sean Dooley was also on the mark and the game looked dead at the break.

A good turnaround by the Premier side saw them reduce the deficit with a superb free kick from Gordon McKevitt.

When Ger Myles got on the end of an Eddie Radcliffe corner to head home you feared for the 1A side. Goalpost and crossbar came to the home side’s aid but they showed great perseverance work rate to hold out for a well deserved win.

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Darren Martin; Rory O'Neill; Sean O'Dwyer; Seamus Moloney; Lloyd Whyte; Keith Doran; Andrew Leydon; Eddie Radcliffe; Joey Sheehan; Ian Considine. Subs: Gordon McKevitt; Ger Myles; William Brick; Eoghan O'Neill; Eoin Martin

Patrickswell; Paul Buston, Craig Rochford, Dara Hayes, Jeffrey Prendeville, Cian Phillips, Nathan Kirrane, Lee Carey, Dean Shinners, Gary Naughton, Sean Dooley, Martin Harty, Subs; Peter O'Sullivan, Dave Buston jnr, Pat Purcell



Nenagh FC 1

Corbally Utd 1

(Corbally won on pens aet)

Nenagh were the second Premier side to bow out at the first hurdle going down out after a penalty shoot out versus Corbally Utd.

Corbally propping up the Premier A league after eight straight defeats were given little chance going into the tie. However six of those eight defeats were by a single goal suggesting with a little luck they could be well up the table.

When Adam Ryan put Nenagh ahead Corbally would have been forgiven for believing “here we go again” but instead they battled back and levelled through Cian Moore.

Extra time was called for and the home side had a good shout for a penalty turned down while Corbally had a goal disallowed.

Penalties were next up and the Limerick side kept to cool to advance helped by a good save by Pa McCormack on Nenagh’s fourth.

Nenagh AFC; Brian Maxwell, Jordan Lewis, Matt, Mark McKenna, Eoin Coffey, Adam Ryan, Mathew McGee, Alex Gardos, Luke Kennedy, Diarmuid Fitzpatrick, Nathan Kelly

Corbally Utd; Pa McCormack, Sean Tracey, Kevin Burke, Glen Mitchell, Dave Thompson, Bobby O’Mara, Martin Moran, Dermott Hughes, Ollie Phillips, Cian Moore, Brian Muldoon. Subs Darragh Varley, Ben Pearse, Dean Callinan

Prospect Priory 4

Cappamore Celtic 5 (aet)

Prospect made it casualty number three for the Premier League in the afternoon when they squandered a 3-0 half time lead and a 4-3 90th lead before being toppled in extra time by a resilient Cappamore XI.

Two goals by Trevor Hogan inside ten minutes set the Premier side up for an easy afternoon.

A further goal before the break from Philip Naughton strengthened that belief.

However nobody told the Premier A side and minutes after the restart Eric Conroy pulled one back.

Further goals by Colin Ryan and Aaron Daly brought the sides level.

It looked like Prospect had ridden the storm when Darren Hanlon scored to leave them ahead with a minute to play but Colin Ryan’s last gasp equaliser took the game to extra time.

A penalty for the visitors presented Rob McLoughlin with the chance to seal a memorable win for Cappamore and he duly obliged.

Prospect Priory; Pat Kiely, Dean Glasheen, Adrian Healy, Glen Kelly, Ian Maher, Kuba Domanski, Philip Naughton, Dave Power, Chris Hogan, Trevor Hogan, Derek Hanlon, Subs, Cyril Maher, Darren Hanlon

Cappamore; Kevin O’Connor, Shane Ryan, Brian O’Leary, Kevin Doyle, Denis Leonard, Rob McLoughlin, Josh Quinn, Joe Lonergan, Paddy Byrnes, Colin Ryan, Eric Conroy, Sub Aaron Daly



Janesboro 0

Fairview Rangers A 2

There were two all-Premier games on offer with most attention on the clash of a fancied Fairview Rgs at League Champions Janesboro.

Fairview took the lead inside the quarter hour after Ross Mann was upended in the box and Darragh Rainsford coolly converted the resultant spot kick. Fairview had chances to double the lead which they squandered but a young Boro XI also looked lively and dangerous on the break.

Half time came and went without an additional goal but the quality improved after the restart.

Ross Mann twice found great space and slipped in Eddie Byrnes but he was unable to beat Tommy Holland with either chance.

The home side looked threatening as the half wore on, inspired by Shane Stack, and went close on two occasions.

It was always going to be the case of the next goal being crucial, and when it came, it fell the way of the visitors.

Janesboro failed to clear a corner and Mark Slattery found substitute James Fitzgerald who finished superbly into the corner for Fairview to set up a mouthwatering tie with Ballynanty Rovers in the next round.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Frank Herr; Evan Lynch; Lee O'Mara; Jason Cross; Aidan Hurley; Ger Barry; Declan Cusack; Evan Cusack; Shane Stack; Arron Nunan.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Wall; AJ O'Connor; Jamie Enright; John Mullane; Mark Slattery; Eddie Byrnes; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; Darragh Rainsford; Jason Lipper; Ross Mann. Subs: Robbie Kelleher; James Fitzgerald

Mungret Reg A 1

Regional Utd A 3

The second all Premier game was a local derby between Mungret Regional and Regional Utd in Mungret.

The game was slow to get going but the home side did manage to break the deadlock when Ian Hughes’ attempted block bounced over his own keeper.

The sides were back on level terms before the break when Andy Cowpar headed in from Ewan O’Brien’s delivery.

Regional upped the tempo after the restart and got their reward with a super goal. Tommy Frawley took a long ball on his chest and laid it back for Andy Cowpar and the centre back let fly from 25 yards into the top corner beyond the reach of Shane Hogan in the home goal.

With 15 minutes to play the visitors got the crucial third goal when Donal O’Connell out jumped his marker to head in from Paul Sheahan’s delivery to seal Regional’s place in round two.

Mungret Reg: Shane Hogan; Craig Prendergast; Adam Costello; Brian Cotter; Richie Burke; Colm Barrett; Kian Barry; Evan Barrett; Liam O'Sullivan; Cian McNicholas; Evan O'Grady. Subs; Eoghan Kelly Keith Storan Jay McKillian

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Ian Hughes; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Tom Frawley; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald; Jamie Greaves; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon.



Aisling Annacotty A 5

Moyross Utd B 1

Aisling A continued their good run with a 5-1 win over Moyross B on Saturday evening ion Annacotty.

Moyross B have a team packed with star players with the club over the last decade. As we expected going into the tie the fitness of the Aisling lads would come through and so it transpired.

Tommy Canty put Aisling ahead but John Ryan made it 1-1 by half time.

Two minutes into the second half Aisling were back in front courtesy of James Cleary.

As the visitors tired Canty and Cleary both added a second and before the end Shane Clarke claimed his seventh of the season to complete the scoring.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Tom Clarke; Tommy Canty; Eoghan Burke; Paul Storan; Brendan O'Dwyer; James Cleary; Shane Clarke. Subs: Rian Brady; Steven Daly; Colm O'Reilly; Graham Burke; Sam Egan



Caledonians 0

Pike Rovers 11

As the scoreline suggests this mismatch went as expected with Pike proving much too strong for a young Cals XI.

Keith Mawdsley did most of the damage with five goals. Oisin Kelly claimed two while Shane Walsh, Evan Patterson, Wayne O'Donovan and Conor Kavanagh were also on the mark.

Pike Rovers: Barry Guerin; Evan Patterson; Ian Fletcher; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Shane Walsh; Conor Kavanagh; Darren Naughton; Oisin Kelly; Jonathan Grant; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Eoin Hanrahan; Colin Daly; Paddy O'Malley; Steve McGann

Ballynanty Rovers 14

Pallas United 3

A game of little use to either side saw Balla advance to the next round with ease versus Pallasgreen.

Conor Ellis claimed seven of the goals. Adrian Power bagged four while Jamie Kelly scored on his debut for the club.

Vinny Ryan, Dylan Holmes and Darren Roche replied for a game Pallas XI.

Ballynanty Rvs; Adam O’Doherty, Ger Higgins, Micheal Guerin, Jordan Boland, Ronan Ryan, Derek Daly, Barry Quinn, TJ O’Dwyer, Conor Ellis, Adrian Power, Dylan Higgins Kelly, Subs Thomas Lyons, Ryan Earls, Jamie Kelly, David O’Leary

Geraldines 8

Wembley Rovers 0

Geraldines proved too strong for Wembley Rvs running in eight goals without reply.

Shane Byrne scored three, Kevin Barry netted twice with Trevor Daly, Luke Hayes and Danny O'Neill making up the tally.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Danny O'Neill; Luke Hayes; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Dean McNamara; Christy O'Neill; Ian O'Donoghue; Shane Byrne; Will O'Neill; Trevor Daly. Subs: Karl Turner; Kevin Barry; Clifton Carey; Paul Fitzgerald; Shane Cox

Charleville 4

Moyross Utd A 2

A tight affair in Charleville saw the home side defeat fellow Premier A challengers Moyross. Cian McNamara, Jorge Gustavo and a brace from Luke Doyle accounted for the winning scores. An own goal and Anthony Quinn was the Moyross response.

Shelbourne A 4

Carew Park AFC 9

Carew Park proved too strong for a young Shels XI as they turned in a big score to progress.

Gavin Mullins and Calvin Moran scored three apiece while 3 Kevin Laffan, Shane Mulready and Kian Hedderman made up the winning tally.

Star Rovers 0

Murroe AFC 0

Star Rvs pushed Premier A side Murroe all the way before exiting on a penalty shootout in Lee Estate.

Liam Quinn netted for the county side but Shane Waters replied for Star.

Neither side could find a breakthrough and it was the visitors who prevailed in the shootout.

Meanus 2

Athlunkard Villa A 8

Athlunkard Villa fell behind to Meanus before Ray Kerley headed in the equaliser.

Ernest Nacaj and a brace from Lorcan Feeney had Villa 4-1 up at the break and further goals by Christian Kerley, Sean Markham, Danny Taylor and Adam Lyons sealed the win.

Athlunkard Villa; Alan Jennings, Alan Colbert, Donal O’Keeffe, James Ryan, Shane Cope, Lorcan Feeney, Con O’ Royell, Ray Kerley, Christian Kerley, Lincoln Lohan and Ernest Nacaj. Subs. Danny Taylor, Sean Markham, Adam Lyons, Jamie Kerley and Bobby Carroll.

Newport Town 3

Hill Celtic 0

Newport and Hill Celtic have had some great battles over the last few seasons but on Sunday the Tipperary side proved too good hitting three without reply.

Paul Ryan was the Newport hero bagging all three goals.

Knockainey 3

Summerville Rovers 4

Summerville recorded a welcome win beating Knockainey at the county venue in a seven goal game.

Nick Hayes put the home side ahead before David McMahon headed in the equaliser.

Goals from Dave Cregan and Ciaran Mallory had Knockainey well in control by the break.

However after the restart Shane Power made it 3-2 and a wonder strike from Brendan Woodage levelled the tie.

In extra time Woodage struck again at the death to clinch the win for Rovers.

Summerville; Gary Muldoon Conor McNamara, David McMahon, Keith O'Sullivan, Kieran Ryan, Steven Kiely, Shane Power, Byron Fitzgerald, Marcus Kiely, Ian Dore Peter Ruairc sub Brendan Woodage

Athlunkard Villa B 4

Lisnagry 4

(Athlunkard won 6-5 on pens aet)

Athlunkard Villa B and Lisnagry played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in ;Lee Estate before Athlunkard progressed in a penalty shoot out.

James Ring, Mike O’Neill, Nikola Strok and the retired/not retired Brian O’Riordan netted for Villa. Liam King Christopher Jastrzebski, Jamie Collins and Liam Duffy replied for Lisnagry.

In other games Kilfrush beat Brazucas 7-3. David Hannon was back to his best netting four times. Keith O’Connor scores two while Alan Buckley and Evan Grant also scored for the winners.

Anthony Mason scored the only goal of the game that saw Northside progress at the expense of Coonagh Utd C.

The Aisling B team will join their A’s in the hat for round two. Danny Burke and Paul Brennan scored two apiece and Caolan Dignam also obliged in a 5-0 win over Coonagh B.

Goals from Bryan Ryan (2), Jeff Mannion (2), Eoghan Killian, Ben Carew and Sam Gleeson saw Regional B past Dromore.

John McDonagh was on the mark for Mungret Regional B but goals from Graham Power, Craig Madigan and Shane O’Brien gave Parkville Utd A a 3-2 win while Parkville Utd B easily accounted for Herbertstown.

In the Munster Youths Cup a hat trick by Kane Connolly gave Caherdavin Celtic passage against Mungret Regional.

Aisling B’s fell to Murroe thanks to a Michael Hourigan goal and the Aisling A team also bowed out going down 5-4 to Charleville.

Fairview Rangers ran in a big score on Shelbourne. Eoin Duff, Zak Sheehan, Eoin Guilfoyle, Sean Connolly and Victor Obeyn shared the goals.



Oscar Traynor Manager

Applications are now being accepted for the position of Manager of the Oscar Traynor Team.

Any Interested party should contact any member of the LDL.