SLIDESHOW: Rathkeale and Breska secure Desmond titles

After three successive defeats, one of them in the league, Rathkeale turned things around at just the right time last Friday night when they won 2-0 at home to title rivals, Abbeyfeale United. That knocked Abbeyfeale out of the title race and ensured that just a point away to Granagh United on Sunday morning would be enough to eliminate the challenge of the other title contenders Broadford United, who won 4-0 at home to Ballingarry on Friday night with goals from Jamie Keane, Michael Brosnan, and Darren Murphy (2).



As it turned out, Granagh were unable to field a team and gave a walkover. It was a disappointing way for Rathkeale to be crowned Champions but, having dropped just five points out of a possible 54, they are deserving winners of the title for the second time in three seasons.

Winning the title with 49 points is a tremendous achievement for the Rathkeale players, manager Alan Doyle and his assistants, Johnny Mooney and Johnny Markham. All concerned have combined to form a trophy-winning machine over the last three seasons, capturing two League titles, the Desmond Cup and the Premier Division League Cup in that time.



BRESKA WIN DIVISION 1 LEAGUE CUP

For the first time since 2004/05 Breska Rovers secured the Division One League Cup, with a 2-1 win over the already promoted Adare United.

The silverware is a first since 2014/15 when Pa Fitzgibbon led Breska to a Richard Hogan Cup success. Indeed, no fewer than 10 players involved that day played their part in this triumph.

Breska scored the opener in the 15th minute when Josh Page latched onto a direct through ball and pushed aside the Adare defenders to finish right footed. As the half wore on, chances fell to Fitzgerald, Foster and Page, while James Purcell - who won man of the match - pulled off an outstanding acrobatic save to deny Adare an equaliser.

Breska scored their insurance goal in the 75th minute. A through ball intended for Josh Page was ignored as he was offside, but Josh Fitzgerald raced onto it and went in full blooded with goalkeeper Stephen O’Kelly. The challenge saw the ball break to Kevin Foster on the edge of the area and he simply dribbled the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Adare threw the kitchen sink at Breska but the fresh legs of Tom Clancy, Tommy Collery, Ian O'Leary and Josh Moloney helped them over the line. Moloney was making his junior debut - after a superb season with the Youths

Five minutes into injury-time, Evan Fitzgerald pulled a goal back for Adare. The Adare hope lasted briefly, another two minutes were played before Ian O'Leary - Tom Condon style - headed a free-kick clear. Pat O'Donnell blew for full time as Breska held on for a sweet victory.

Mark Phayer accepted the cup on behalf of a jubilant side. He thanked the committee for their efforts as well as his teammates for a season that began in late July.



Division 2

League Cup

Glantine received a walkover from Broadford United Reserves in the first round of the Division 2 League Cup.

Creeves Celtic are through to the semi-finals after winning 6-0 at home to Askeaton with goals from Seamus Mangan (2), Richie Hayes (2), Darragh O’Connor and Brian Nash.

WEEKLY AWARD FOR RATHKEALE

The Weekly Award this week goes to Rathkeale for dropping just five points out of a possible 54 in winning the Premier Division title. They will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners for a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport of Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at the end of the season.

RESULTS

For the remainder of this season, results should be phoned or texted to PJ Hogan at 086-3370755.

Fixtures

Abbeyfeale Utd V Newcastle West Town 730pm (P. King, J. Roche)

Sunday July 7

Desmond Cup Semi Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Abbeyfeale Utd or Newcastle West Town V Glin Rovers, Mick Hanley Park, Clounreask, 6pm (G. O’Connor, P. O’Brien, P. King, 4th official TBA)

League Cup Quarter Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Granagh Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd 1130 (E. Noonan): Fixture applies only if Abbeyfeale Utd lose to NCW Town on Friday 5th July

Division 2 League Cup Quarter Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Ferry Rangers V Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves or Abbeyfeale Utd B 230 (D. Wallace)

Division 2 League Cup Semi Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Creeves Celtic V Knockaderry AFC/Glantine 1130 (Fixture applies only if Glantine win quarter final on Tuesday 2nd July) (S. Behan)

Richard Hogan Cup Semi Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Pallaskenry AFC V Knockaderry AFC 1130 (T. Fitzmaurice)

Friday July 12

Desmond Cup Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Abbeyfeale Utd/NCW Town/Glin Rovers V Broadford Utd, Mick Hanley Park, Clounreask, 730

Saturday July 13

Richard Hogan Cup Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Pallaskenry AFC/Knockaderry AFC V Creeves Celtic 7pm (fixture to be confirmed)

Sunday July 14

Division 2 League Cup Semi Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Ferry Rangers/Killeaney-Bally Rovers Reserves/Abbeyfeale Utd B V St.Itas

Tuesday July 16

League Cup Quarter Final (extra time & penalties if required)

Granagh Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd 1130 (E. Noonan): Fixture if Abbeyfeale Utd win against NCW Town on Friday 5th July