SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games Updates
Venues and dates have been set for those registered from their areas for the county Talent competitions. Please note that ALL are County Finals with NO semi-finals. Area secretaries are asked to ensure that all qualifiers are aware of the venue and date for their particular category. All dates will have registration from 6.30pm with a 7.00pm SHARP start:
Friday, 22nd March Millennium Centre, Caherconlish
Drama U12
Drama U16
Recitation U12
Recitation U16
Solo Music U16
Group Music U16
Saturday,23rd March Community Hall, Askeaton
Group Music U12
Solo Music U12
Solo Singing U12
Group Singing U12
Saturday, 30th March Community Hall, Askeaton,
Group Irish Dance U12
Solo Irish Dance U12
Solo Irish Dance U16
Set Dancing U14
Group Modern Dance U12
Group Modern Dance U16
Solo Modern Dance U12
Solo Modern Dance U16
Solo Singing U16
Group Singing U16
U10 Talent
Friday 12th April Millennium Centre, Caherconlish
All categories
LIMERICK COMMUNITY GAMES A Swimming county finals were held in Askeaton on Sunday afternoon. Well done to all swimmers, congratulations to all medal winners and thanks to all involved in organistaion and running of the event.
RESULTS
u8 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys
1 Kristians Salenicks Regional
2 Henry Flynn Bruree/Rockhill
u8 1 length Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls
1 Alycia Fan Monaleen
2 Lydia Culloty Regional
3. Olivia O’Reilly Caherdavin
4 Meadhbh Ni Riain St Kevins
1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys
1 Raymond O’Brien Regional
