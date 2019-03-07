SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games Updates

Venues and dates have been set for those registered from their areas for the county Talent competitions. Please note that ALL are County Finals with NO semi-finals. Area secretaries are asked to ensure that all qualifiers are aware of the venue and date for their particular category. All dates will have registration from 6.30pm with a 7.00pm SHARP start:



Friday, 22nd March Millennium Centre, Caherconlish

Drama U12

Drama U16

Recitation U12

Recitation U16

Solo Music U16

Group Music U16

Saturday,23rd March Community Hall, Askeaton

Group Music U12

Solo Music U12

Solo Singing U12

Group Singing U12

Saturday, 30th March Community Hall, Askeaton,

Group Irish Dance U12

Solo Irish Dance U12

Solo Irish Dance U16

Set Dancing U14

Group Modern Dance U12

Group Modern Dance U16

Solo Modern Dance U12

Solo Modern Dance U16

Solo Singing U16

Group Singing U16

U10 Talent



Friday 12th April Millennium Centre, Caherconlish

All categories



LIMERICK COMMUNITY GAMES A Swimming county finals were held in Askeaton on Sunday afternoon. Well done to all swimmers, congratulations to all medal winners and thanks to all involved in organistaion and running of the event.

RESULTS

u8 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys

1 Kristians Salenicks Regional

2 Henry Flynn Bruree/Rockhill

u8 1 length Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls

1 Alycia Fan Monaleen

2 Lydia Culloty Regional

3. Olivia O’Reilly Caherdavin

4 Meadhbh Ni Riain St Kevins

1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys

1 Raymond O’Brien Regional