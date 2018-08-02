REVEALED: Munster Rugby unveil new alternate and European jerseys

Munster Rugby today launched new European and Alternate kits which will complete the province’s playing range for the 2018/19 campaign.

The new European jersey will be worn for the next two seasons and takes design inspiration from the club’s fortress, Thomond Park. The red adidas jersey has a hint of navy and gold detail throughout, inspired by the mix of vibrant and recognisable seat colours in the stands of Thomond Park.

Inspiration for the new adidas Alternate jersey was taken from the province’s scenic Cliffs of Moher. Detail on the front of the jersey symbolises the layered foundations of the Cliffs and the colour reflects the copper ore mined in Munster over 400 years ago - An iconic jersey, for an iconic province.

The Home jersey remains the same for the 2018/19 season and will continue to be worn by the Munster senior men’s team, senior women’s team and the province’s underage girls and boys sides.

The all-red kit draws inspiration from the province’s rich heritage and shares the same Latin motto; “forte fideli nihil difficil” or “to the brave and faithful nothing is impossible,” that once decorated the ancient battle shield of one of Munster’s greatest families, the McCarthy clan.

All three kits including the latest training wear and associated supporters range, created by adidas, will be available Exclusively at Life Style Sports from 9am tomorrow morning. Adult replica jerseys are priced €75, kids €55 - €65 and Test, as worn by the players, priced €100.

The team will wear the Alternate kit for the first time against the Exeter Chiefs at Irish Independent Park on August 24th in the second game of the Kearys Renault Series 2018.

