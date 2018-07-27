SLIDESHOW: Limerick FC defeat Waterford at Markets Field

Shane Duggan lit up Garryowen with one of the best goals ever scored at the Markets Field as Limerick overcame Munster rivals Waterford in a crazy encounter.

The sides played out a zany 6-3 scoreline only two months previously and the opening 45 minutes of this game carried on that narrative.

First, Killian Brouder got his legs tangled up and was dispossessed by Noel Hunt. Hunt looked to shoot but was hauled down by Eoin Wearen. Referee Damien McGraith pointed to the spot and reduced Limerick to ten men.

However, Tommy Holland pulled off a sublime save to deny Paul Keegan.

Limerick would land their own penalty on the half hour make and Billy Dennehy netted his second in as many games.

Numerical parity would be restored soon after, as Dave Webster went in hard on Connor Ellis before being issued a second yellow card.

The hosts went into the dressing room at half-time with the momentum, but they would be deflated mere minutes into the second period. Bastien Hery ran, unchecked, for 70 yards before slamming past Holland to level the score.

But Duggan would have the last laugh – stunning the 1,040 in attendance with a strike from 30 yards with just five minutes remaining.

Limerick: Tommy Holland; Kilian Cantwell, Eoin Wearen, Killian Brouder, Billy Dennehy; Cian Coleman, Darren Murphy; Barry Maguire (Karl O’Sullivan 31, 6), Shane Duggan, Will Fitzgerald; Connor Ellis (Danny Morrissey 70).

Waterford: Matthew Connor; Dessie Hutchinson, Dave Webster, Kenny Browne, Dylan Barnett; Paul Keegan (Carlos Wilson, 79); Stanley Aborah, Bastien Hery; Sander Puri (Rory Feely, 57); Noel Hunt, Courtney Duffus (Ismahil Akinade, 57).

Referee: Damien McGraith (Mayo)

Att: 1,040