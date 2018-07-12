SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes qualify for National Community Games finals
Limerick sides were to the fore in the Munster Community Games finals held in UL on Saturday July 7.
Six Limerick teams won gold medals and therefore qualified for the National finals, which are to be held in UL over the weekend of August 17 to 19.
Results as follows
GOLD Medal winners:
U15 Boys' Futsal: Caherdavin
U15 Girls' Outdoor Soccer: Ballingarry Granagh
U11 Mixed Tag Rugby: Regional
U14 Girls' Spikeball: Bruff Grange Meanus
U13 Boys' Rounders: Ballybrown Clarina
U13 Girls' Rounders: Monaleen
SILVER Medal winners
U14 Camogie: Monaleen
U13 Girls' Futsal: Bruff Grange Meanus
U12 Skittles: Caherdavin
U14 Skittles: Caherdavin
CERTIFICATES
U13 Boys' Futsal: Cappagh
U15 Girls' Futsal: Caherdavin
U10 Gaelic Football: Regional
U12 Girls' Gaelic Football: Adare
U14 Girls' Gaelic Football: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
U11 Hurling: Monaleen
U16 Skittles: Caherdavin
U14 Boys' Spikeball: Bruff Grange Meanus
U12 Boys' Soccer: Regional
U12 Girls' Soccer: Regional
U14 Mixed Tag Rugby: Crecora Patrickswell
All at the Limerick Leader would like to offer our best wishes to the six qualifying teams who join those who qualified for the National Finals from the recent Athletics Track and Field County finals held in Mungret as well as the Judo finalists.
On a housekeeping note, all area secretaries are asked to confirm with county secretary, Eleanor Fitzsimons, ASAP, whether or not qualifiers will be available to attend the National finals.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on