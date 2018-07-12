SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes qualify for National Community Games finals

Limerick sides were to the fore in the Munster Community Games finals held in UL on Saturday July 7.

Six Limerick teams won gold medals and therefore qualified for the National finals, which are to be held in UL over the weekend of August 17 to 19.



Results as follows

GOLD Medal winners:

U15 Boys' Futsal: Caherdavin

U15 Girls' Outdoor Soccer: Ballingarry Granagh

U11 Mixed Tag Rugby: Regional

U14 Girls' Spikeball: Bruff Grange Meanus

U13 Boys' Rounders: Ballybrown Clarina

U13 Girls' Rounders: Monaleen

SILVER Medal winners

U14 Camogie: Monaleen

U13 Girls' Futsal: Bruff Grange Meanus

U12 Skittles: Caherdavin

U14 Skittles: Caherdavin

CERTIFICATES

U13 Boys' Futsal: Cappagh

U15 Girls' Futsal: Caherdavin

U10 Gaelic Football: Regional

U12 Girls' Gaelic Football: Adare

U14 Girls' Gaelic Football: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

U11 Hurling: Monaleen

U16 Skittles: Caherdavin

U14 Boys' Spikeball: Bruff Grange Meanus

U12 Boys' Soccer: Regional

U12 Girls' Soccer: Regional

U14 Mixed Tag Rugby: Crecora Patrickswell

All at the Limerick Leader would like to offer our best wishes to the six qualifying teams who join those who qualified for the National Finals from the recent Athletics Track and Field County finals held in Mungret as well as the Judo finalists.

On a housekeeping note, all area secretaries are asked to confirm with county secretary, Eleanor Fitzsimons, ASAP, whether or not qualifiers will be available to attend the National finals.