SLIDESHOW: Limerick Community Games finals results

This year’s Limerick Community Games County Athletics Finals were held in glorious sunshine over the weekend.

All gold medal winners in National Events have now qualified for the National Finals to be held in UL over the weekend August 17 and 19.

Results from the weekend as follows:

Cycling on Grass

Boys U12 Over 10: 1st Rian Goggin, Caherdavin, 2nd Cathal Sheedy, Feohanagh/Castlemahon, 2nd Aaron Cunniffe, St Kevins,3rd Cillian Chawke, Caherdavin

Girls U12 Over 10:No Competitor

Boys U14 Over 12:1st Aaron Byrne, Caherdavin, 2nd Jake Heenan, Crecora/Patrickswell, 3rd Oskar Lauvicki Caherdavin, 4th Ruairi Tiernan, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen

Girls U12 Over 10 :1st Shauna Finn, Abbeyfeale, 2nd Amy Walsh, Caherdavin

Field Events: Long Jump Boys U12 over 10 (County):1st Cullen Wiegand, Regional, 2nd Lee Kirsh, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen,3rd Cathal Mulligan, Cappamore, 4th Eoin Gleeson, Caherconlish/Caherline/Herbertstown

Long Jump Girls U12 over 10 (County):1st Sarah Frawley, Rathkeale, 2nd Tally Collins, Abbeyfeale, 3rd Ivana O’Carroll, Regional, 4th Lilly Shanahan, Askeaton/Ballysteen

Ball Throw Boys U12 over 10:1st Max White, Ballybrown/Clarina, 2nd Cillian O’Dwyer, Cappamore, 3rd Freddie French, Murroe/Boher, 4th Andrew Caher, Cappamore

Ball Throw Girls U12 over 10:1st Rachel Caher, Cappamore, 2nd Katie O’Mahony, Ballybrown/Clarina, 3rd Eimear Ryan, Ballybrown/Clarina,

4th Rebecca Donegan, KIlmallock

Long Puck Boys U12 over 10:1st John O’Connor, Ahane/Castleconnell/Montpelier, 2nd Cian Barrett, Kilmallock, 2nd Conor Crowley, Regional, 3rd Rhys Leamy, Bruree/Rockhill

Long Puck Girls U14 over 1:1st Eimear Gill, Cappamore,2nd Orla O’Connor, Kilmallock, 3rd Amy O’Halloran, Regional,4th Kaelin O’Donnell, Kilmallock



Long Jump Boys U14 over 12:1st Geoffery Joy O’Regan, Bruff/Grange/Meanus, 2nd Paddy McMahon, St Kevins, 3rd Aaron O’Connor, Monaleen, 4th Jack O’Donnell, Cappamore

Long Jump Girls U14 over 12:1st Leagh Moloney, Kilfinane, 2nd Robyn Duggan, Cappamore, 3rd Olivia Quigley, Cappamore

Javelin Boys U14 over 1:1st Timmy Colbert, Broadford/Dromcollogher,

2nd Jamie Power, Kilmallock, 3rd Domenekas Ko, Abbeyfeale,4th Brendan Reynolds, Cappamore

Javelin Girls U14 over 12:1st Eimear Galvin, Feenagh/Kilmeedy, 2nd Aoife Collins, Kilmallock, 3rd Emer Conroy, Ballybrown/Clarina, 4th Aoife Cullinane, Abbeyfeale

Shot Putt Boys U14 over 12:1st Scott White, Ballybrown/Clarina, 2nd Leon McMahon, Monaleen

Shot Putt Girls U14 over 12:1st Faye Scanlon, Regional, 2nd Courtney Donovan, St Senans, 3rd Alice Joy O’Regan, Bruff/Grange/Meanus, 4th Katie Smith, Kildimo/Pallaskenry

Discus Boys U16 over 14:1st Sean Frawley, Bruree/Rockhill, 2nd Sean Kirschner, Bruff/Grange/Meanus, 3rd Cormac Mann, St. Kierans

Discus Girls U16 over 14:1st Ciara Sheehy, Broadford/Dromcollogher,

2nd Eva Kirschner, Bruff/Grange Meanus

High Jump Boys U16 over 14:1st Ciaran O’Sullivan, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

High Jump Girls U16 over 14:1st Laura Frawley, Bruree/Rockhill, 2nd Anna Joy O’Regan, Bruff/Grange/Meanus

RELAYS

Mixed Relay U10:1st Ahane/Castleconnell/M, 2nd Crecora/Patrickswell, 3rd Regional, 4th St Kevins

U12 & O10 Boys Relay 100m x4: 1st Caherdavin, 2nd Regional, 3rd Kilmallock,4th Murroe/Boher

U12 & O10 Girls Relay 100m x4: 1st Regional A, 2nd Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier,3rd Ballybrown/Clarina, 4th Abbeyfeale

U13 & O10 Mixed Relay 100m x4:1st Croom Banogue Manister,2nd Kilmallock. 3rd Feohanagh/Castlemahon, 4th Kildimo/Pallaskenry

U14 & O12 Boys Relay 100m x4:1st Ballybrown/Clarina, 2nd Regional, 3rd Caherdavin, 4th Ahane/Castleconnell/Montpelier

U14 & O12 Girls Relay 100m x4:1st Regional, 2nd Ballybrown/Clarina,3rd Broadford/Dromcollogher,4th Kilmallock

U15 Mixed Relay 4 x 100m:1st Regional, 2nd Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen,

3rd Murroe/Boher, 4th Feohanagh/Castlemahon

U16 & O14 Boys Relay 100m x4:1st Caherdavin, 2nd St Kevins, 3rd Kilmallock U16 & O14 Girls Relay 100m x4:1st Bruff/Grange/Meanus

TRACK EVENTS

U 8 60m B Boys (County)

1st Aden France, Croom/Banogue/Mainister, 2nd Harry Smith, Ballybrown/Clarina,3rd Patrick Histon, Feohanagh/Castlemahon, 4th Conor Browne, Crecora/Patrickswell

U 8 60m B Girls (County)

1st Aoibheann Kennedy, Cappamore, 2nd Marie Cagney, Kilmallock, 3rd Emma Dowling, Feohanagh/Castlemahon,4th Lily Stokes, Broadford/Dromcollogher

U 8 80m B Boys (County):1st Robert McCutcheon, Our Lady of Lourdes

2nd Padraic Connery, Kilmallock, 3rd Scott Harnett, Abbeyfeale

4th Niall Mulqueen, Crecora/Patrickswell

U 8 80m B Girls (County)1st Ellen Cagney, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

2nd Eilish O’Neill, Our Lady of Lourdes, 3rd Siun Galvin, Croom Banogue Mainister.4th Xixi Prendeville, Askeaton/Ballysteen

U 8 60m A Boys:1st Elliot O’Connell, Regionall, 2nd Conor O’Dwyer, Cappagh, 3rd Conor McGarry, Broadford/Dromcollogher, 4th Noah Meyer, Kilmallock,4th James Hayes, St. Kierans

U 8 60m A Girls: 1st Lily Anne Cremin, Newcastle West2nd Katie Long, Newcastle West,3rd Melanie Gorski, Bruff Grange Meanus,4th Orla Cullinane, Abbeyfeale

U 8 80m A Boys:1st Jack Meade, St. Kierans, 2nd Michael Hayes, Feohanagh/Castlemahon, 3rd Donagh Horgan, Murroe Boher, 4th Sean Moriarty, Regional

U 8 80m A Girls:1st Sarah Burchill, Croom Banogue Manister,2nd Leyna Cussen, Newcastle West, 3rd Hanna Czapor, Regional,4th Grace Kennedy, Regional, 4th Babette Gonzalez, Bruree/Rockhill

U 9 Multi Event Boys:1st Murroe/Boher, 2nd Regional, 3rd Feohanagh/Castlemahon, 4th Kilmallock A

U 9 Multi Event Girls: 1st Regional, 2nd Kilmallock A, 3rd Ballybrown/Clarina, 3rd St Kevins, 4th Cappamore, 4th Feoghanagh/Castlemahon

U10 & O8 60m Hurdles Boys:1st Eoin Hogan, Regional, 2nd Ronan Collins, Kilmallock, 3rd Robert Joy O’Regan, Bruff/Grange/Meanus, 4th Mark Smith, Ballybrown/Clarina

U10 & O8 60m Hurdles Girls: 1st Aine Frawley, Bruree/Rockhill, 2nd Megan O’Shea, Crecora/Patrickswell, 3rd Leanne Stritch, Bruff/Grange/Meanus,

4th Niamh Hynes, Regional

U10 & O8 Boys 100m A:1st Alex Woodward, Murroe Boher

2nd Cormack Devitt, Ahane Castleconnell/Montpelier, 3rd Callum Meyer, Kilmallock, 4th Aidan Donnelly, AHane/Castleconnell/Montpelier, 4th Cormac McNamara, Caherdavin



U10 & O8 Girls 100m A: 1st Destiny Lawal, Corbally, 2nd Smmer Behan, St Senans, 3rd Emma Pethos, Regional, 4th Molly O’Mahoney, Ballybrown/Clarina

U10 & O8 Boys 100m B County: 1st Sean O’Brien, Caherdavin,2nd Gavin Ryan, Caherdavin, 3rd Colm Meehan, Kilmallock,4th Sam Casey, Caherconlish/Caherline/Herbertstown

U10 & O8 Girls 100m B County:1st Ailbhe Dennison, Abbeyfeale, 2nd Ann Hennessy, Caherconlish/Caherline/Herbertstown, 3rd Emily McMahon, St Kevins, 4th Hannah Blackwell, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen

U10 & O8 Boys 200m A:1st David Faulkner, Caherdavin, 2nd Thomas McArdle, Cappagh, 3rd Kieran O’COnnor, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

4th John Ross O’Reilly, Ballybrown/Clarina

U10 & O8 Girls 200m A:1st Emer Purtill, Croom/Banogue/Manister

2nd Sarah Williams, St Kevins, 3rd Amy Butler, Regional, 4th Evelyn Fitzgerald, St Senans

U10 & O8 Boys 200m B County:1st Ryan Moloney, Caherconlish/Caherline

2nd Andrew O’Donnell, Kilmallock, 3rd Fionn Freyne, Kilmallock

4th Colin Burke, Broadford/Dromcollogher,4th Freddie Bromell, Our Lady of Lourdes

U10 & O8 Girls 200m B County:1st Ruth Lonergan, Murroe/Boher, 2nd Louise O’Kelly, Cappamore,3rd Lily Culhane, Bruff/Grange/Meanus

4th Sarah Creedon, Feohanagh/Castlmahon

U12 & O10 60m Hurdles Boys (County):1st Malachy NcKenna, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen, 2nd Fionn Meehan, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

3rd Ronan O’Brien, Bruff/Grange/Meanus,4th Jamie Faulkner, Caherdavin

U12 & O10 60m Hurdles Girls (County) 1st Kate Doody, Feohanagh/Castlmahon, 2nd Laura Browne, Feohanagh/Castlmahon

3rd Sophie O’Keeffe, Kilmallock, 4th Ella Cronolly, Bruree/Rockhill

U12 & O10 Boys 100m:1st Jayden Carmody, Our Lady of Lourdes

2nd Frank Williams, Caherdavin, 3rd Gearoid Enright, Kilmallock

4th Alex Burchill, Croom/Banogue/Manister, 4th Cathal Fahy, Muroee/Boher

U12 & O10 Girls 100m : 1st Vivienne Amaze, Regional, 2nd Mai McKenna, Ballingarry/Granagh, 3rd Molly Creedon, , Feohanagh/Castlmahon

4th Nancy O’Keeffe, Ballingarry/Granagh

U12 & O10 Boys 600m:1st Sean McGuire, Kilmallock, 2nd Bobby Amadusan, Caherdavin, 3rd Gary Donovan, Feenagh/KIlmeedy, 4th Ross O’Carroll, Regional

U12 & O10 Girls 600m :1st Orla O’Shaughnessy, Ballybrown/Clarina

2nd Anna Campbell, Regional, 3rd Emer O’Donovan, Kilmallock

4th Rosie Hickey, Ahane/Castlconnel/Montpelier

U14 & O12 80m Hurdles Boys

1st Josh Boland, Crecora/Patrickswell,2nd Daragh Murphy, Ahane Castleconnell/Montpelier,3rd Paul O’Neill, Ballybrown/Clarina,4th Shane Gleeson, Adare

U14 & O12 80m Hurdles Girls:1st Maria Campbell, Regional, 2nd Ava Hennessy, Kilmallock, 3rd Sarah O’Sullivan, Ballybrown/Clarina

4th Caoimhe Sheehan, Broadford/Dromcollogher

U14 & O12 Boys 100m : 1st Denis Matthews, Regional, 2nd Darren Dazie, Regional, 3rd Harry Condon, Murroe/Boher,4th Andrew O’Connell, Crecora/Patrickswell

U14 & O12 Girls 100m :1st Victoria Amiadamen, Monaleen

2nd Emma Moroney, St Senans,3rd Debbie Lawal, Corbally, 4th Amy Ryan, Ballybrown/Clarina

U14 & O12 Boys 200m B County:1st Harry Condon, Murroe/Boher

2nd Mike Carmody, Murroe/Boher,3rd Darragh Power, Caherdavin

4th Ross Kennedy, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

U14 & O12 Girls 200m B County:1st Siobhan Cooke, Murroe/Boher

2nd Laura Boyle, Bruff/Grange/Meanus,3rd Danika Farnan, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

U14 & O12 Boys 400m B County:1st Alan McCutcheon, Our Lady of Lourdes

2nd Ronan O’Sullivan, Broadford/Dromcollogher,3rd Jamie Power, Kilmallock

4th Michael Fahy, Broadford/Dromcollogher

U14 & O12 Girls 400m B County

1st Moya O’Connor, Feohanagh/Castlemahon,2nd Alice Joy O’Regan, Bruff/Grange/Meanus,3rd Ebony Gorski, Bruff/Grange/Meanus

4th Chantell O’DOherty, Kilmallock,4th Aoife Collins, Kilmallock

U14 & O12 Boys 800m :1st Darragh O’Sullivan, Ballybrown/Clarina

2nd Alan McCutcheon. Our Lady of Lourdes, 3rd Conor Kennedy, Cappamore

4th Oisin Brady Halmschlag, St Kevins

U14 & O12 Girls 800m:1st Sarah Butler, Regional, 2nd Maeve Hurley, St Kevins,3rd Maria Cagney, Feohanagh/Castlemahon, 4th Aoibheann Flint, Cappamore

U16 & O14 Boys 100m:1st Jeff Okwuegbe, Caherdavin, 2nd Victor Oyedeji, Caherdavin, 3rd Tessie Lawal, Corbally, 4th Joe McMahon, St Kevins

U16 & O14 Girls 100m :1st Oyinkan Adedeji, Regional

U16 & O14 Boys 200m:1st Diro Lawal, Corbally, 2nd Nathan Wright, Glin

3rd Caillum Hedderman, St Kevins,4th Davis Okeke, Caherdavin

U16 & O14 Girls 200m :1st Sally Dickson, Regional,2nd Sinead McCarthy, Kilteely/Dromkeen/Pallasgreen,3rd Grainne Galvin, Kildimo/Pallaskenry

U16 & O14 Boys 1500m 1st Nathan Cremin, Feohanagh/Castlemahon

2nd Stephen Mitchel, Caherdavin, 3rd Thomas Collins, Our Lady of Lourdes