SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes to the fore in National Community Games Finals

Limerick welcomed over 3,000, 6 to 15 year olds to the National Finals at UL last weekend. All 230 Limerick competitors had a great weekend at the National finals Phase 1. Though not all were medal winners, all performed brilliantly and did themselves, their areas and county proud. The following were among the medal winners:



Art: U14 Girls, Silver, Orla Shanahan, Askeaton Ballysteen, U8 Boys: 4th place, Paidí Herlihy, Bruree Rockhill.



Gymnastics: U11 Girls, Jade You, Regional, Gold, U13 Girls, Katie Byrne, Athea, Gold, U9 Boys, Troy Berchill, Croom Banogue Manister, Bronze, U13 Boys, Sean O Sullivan, Kildimo Pallaskenry, 4th, U15 Boys, Stuart Griffin, Corbally, Bronze.



Swimming: Freestyle U12, Denis O Brien, Regional Gold, U12 Girls, Sofie Keane, Monaleen, Bronze, Backstroke: U12 Girls: Ella Jones Bourke Ahane Castleconnell M, 4th, U14 Girls, Roisin Ni Rian, St Kevin's, Silver.

TALENT: U16 Recitation, Aoife Hogan, Regional, Bronze,

U12Solo Singing: Silver, Cathal Markham, Ballingarry Granagh,

U16 Solo Singing: Silver, Nessa Markham, Ballingarry Granagh,

U16 Group Singing: Gold, Cathal and Nessa Markham, Ballingarry Granagh,

U16 Group Dance: Irish Contemporary, Cappamore, 4th,

U16 Group Music: Silver, Croom Banogue Manister,

U15 Culture Corner; Silver, Ballingarry Granagh.

U13 Project: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen, Gold and Overall Project Award.

U11 Mini Rugby: Gold, Regional.

U10 Indoor soccer: Boys, Caherdavin, Gold,

U10 Indoor soccer Girls, Caherdavin, Silver.

U13 Table Tennis, Boys, Silver Adare, Girls silver Abbeyfeale.

Mixed Distance Relay Girls U14, Gold.Mixed Distance Relay; Boys

U14 4th, Mixed Distance Relay; Girls U12 4th.



Other Community Games events are now well underway at County level in preparation for Munster finals on 7th July and National Finals over weekend of August 17 and 19.

For more pictures from the weekend that was in UL, please check out www.limerickleader.ie or to share pictures with us, use #LLSport on social media.