SLIDESHOW: Limerick teams prepare for Community Games finals in UL
Limerick Community Games is busy preparing for the coming weekend's National Finals to be held in UL for the first time ever.
Limerick will have 230 participants in the National Finals in a wide range of activities which take place on the UL campus starting this Friday May 25 with an opening ceremony. Activities will then begin on Saturday morning, running right through until Sunday afternoon.
Limerick Community Games professional preparation have been made possible by the kind sponsorship of main sponsor, McMahon's Builders Providers as well as the generosity of a number of other sponsors including Castletroy Park Hotel, Woodlands Hotel, Adare and UL Campus.
Limerick's participants
Individual Events
Art U8 Boys - Paidi Herlihy, Bruree - Rockhill, Girls - Sarah O’Sullivan, Broadford-Drumcollogher
Art U10 Boys - David Kidney, Regional; Girls - Elva McEnery, Feohanagh Castlemahon
Art U12 Boys - Jimmy Price, Cappamore; Girls - Hania Szewczyk, Monaleen
Art U14 Boys - Fergal Pierse, Athea; Girls - Orla Shanahan, Askeaton - Ballysteen
Art U16 Boys - Robert Lynch, Bruree - Rockhill; Girls - Ellen Williams, Bruree - Rockhill
Duathlon U15 Boys - Bryan Guinea, Feohanagh Castlemahon; Girls - Shauna Finn, Abbeyfeale
Gymnastics U9 Boys - Troy Berchill, Croom Banogue Mainister; Girls - Kay You, Regional
Gymnastics U11Boys - Callum Meyer, Kilmallock; Girls - Jade You, Regional
Gymnastics U13 Boys - Sean O’Sullivan, Kildimo Pallaskenry; Girls - Katie Byrne, Athea
Gymnastics U15 Boys - Stuart Griffin, Corbally; Girls - Paige Constable, Corbally
Handwriting U10 Boys - Eoghan Murane, Bruff - Grange - Meanus; Girls - Madzia Palarczyk, St. Senans
Handwriting U12 Boys - Alfie Hannan, Ballybrown - Clarina; Girls - Meisha Quyen Ryan, Caherconlish - Caherline
Model Making U10 Boys - Rian Horgan, Monaleen; Girls - Eva Power, St. Senans
Model Making U12 Boys - Jack Moroney, St. Senans; Girls - Kate Madigan, St. Senans
Model Making U14 Boys - Paul Franklin, Caherconlish - Caherline;Girls - Anna Gleeson - Monaleen
Model Making U16 Girls - Amanda Cummins, St. Senans
Swimming
Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys - Raymond O’Brien, Regional
Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls - Roisin Feerick, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM
Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys - Robert Joy O’Regan, Bruff - Grange - Meanus
Freestyle U10 & O8 Girls - Lucy O’Brien, Regional
Freestyle U12 & O10 Boys - Denis O’Brien, Regional
Freestyle U12 & O10 Girls - Sofie Keane, Monaleen
Freestyle U14 & O12 Boys - Marcus Hourigan, Regional
Freestyle U14 & O12 Girls - Kate O’Brien, Regional
Freestyle U16 & O14 Boys - Shane Doyle, Regional
Freestyle U16 & O14 Girls - Caoimhe O’Farrell, St. Senans
Backstroke U10 & O8 Boys - James Carr, Adare
Backstroke U10 & O8 Girls - Ashlee Reddan, Corbally
Backstroke U12 & O10 Boys - Freddie O’Connor, Askeaton - Ballysteen
Backstroke U12 & O10 Girls - Ella Jones Bourke, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM
Backstroke U14 & O12 Boys - Eoghan Henchy, Regional
Backstroke U14 & O12 Girls - Roisin Ni Rian, St Kevins
Backstroke U16 & O14 Boys - Oran Neville, Askeaton - Ballysteen
Backstroke U16 & O14 Girls - Eileen Collins, St Kierans
Breaststroke U12 & O10 Boys - Daragh Horgan, Monaleen
Breaststroke U12 & O10 Girls - Faye Walsh, Askeaton - Ballysteen
Breaststroke U14 & O12 Boys - Logan Fan, Monaleen
Breaststroke U14 & O12 Girls - Hannah O’Connor, Monaleen
Butterfly U14 & O12 Boys - Zac O’Connor, Askeaton - Ballysteen
Butterfly U14 & O12 Girls - Aoife Lyons, Regional
Butterfly U16 & O14 Boys - James O’Donoghue, Askeaton - Ballysteen
Butterfly U16 & O14 Girls - Rose Clancy, Murroe Boher
Talent - Solo
Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Nicola Williams, Feenagh-Kilmeedy
Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Rachel Irwin, Ballingarry - Granagh
Solo Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Lauren Franklin, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis
Solo Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Elaine Frawley, Bruree - Rockhill
Solo Recitation U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Eoin Gleeson, Caherconlish - Caherline
Solo Recitation U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Aoife Hogan, Regional
Solo Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Cathal Markham, Ballingarry - Granagh
Solo Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Nessa Markham, Ballingarry - Granagh
Team Events
Choir U13 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Caherdavin
Culture Corner U15 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Ballingarry - Granagh
Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Boys - Caherdavin
Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Girls - Caherdavin
Project U11 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Project U13 & O6 Boys Girls or Mixed- Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Quiz U14 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Rugby Mini U11 & O9 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Regional
Table Tennis U13 & O10 Boys - Adare
Table Tennis U13 & O10 Girls - Abbeyfeale
Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Knocklong-Glenbrohane
Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Cappamore
Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Talent - Group Modern Dance U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Feenagh-Kilmeedy
Talent - Group Modern Dance U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Feenagh-Kilmeedy
Talent - Group Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen
Talent - Group Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Croom Banogue Mainister
Talent - Group Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Croom Banogue Mainister
Talent - Group Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Ballingarry - Granagh
Squads
Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Boys - Regional
Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Girls - Askeaton - Ballysteen
Representative Events - County
Debating U14 & O6 Mixed
Katie Harris - Kildimo Pallaskenry
Aine O’Donoghue - Kildimo Pallaskenry Doireann O’Callaghan, Kildimo Pallaskenry
Marathon U16 Boys: Dermot Pierse, Athea. Sean O’Neill, Kilfinane, Thomas McCarthy, Monaleen, Harry Doyle, Monaleen
Cross Country 1200m U13 Boys/Girls: Conor Kennedy, Cappamore. James Kelly, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM, Timmy Colbert, Broadford - Drumcollogher, Liam Gleeson, Caherconlish - Caherline, Darragh Lynch, Feohanagh Castlemahon, Abbey Robertson, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM, Alice Joy O’Regan, Bruff - Grange - Meanus, Aoife Collins, Kilmallock, Claire Power, Kilmallock
Mixed Distance Relay Boys 400m/600m U12: Bobby Amadasun, Caherdavin, Aidan Healy - Glin, Ross O’Carroll - Regional, Patrick Cagney - Feohanagh Castlemahon, Billy Dervan - Regional, Cullen Wiegand - Regional
Mixed Distance Relay Girls 400m/600m U12 : Kate O’Sullivan, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Molly Creedon, Feohanagh Castlemahon, Freda Wiegand, Regional, Mai McKenna, Ballingarry - Granagh, Orla O’Shaughnessy, Ballybrown - Clarina, Anna Campbell, Regional
Mixed Distance Relay Girls 600m/800m U14: Maria Cagney, Feohanagh Castlemahon, Leah Quane, Anglesboro Kilbeheny, Kate Foley, Newcastle West, Ava Hennessy Kilmallock, Maria Campbell, Regional, Sarah Butler, Regional
Mixed Distance Relay 600m/800m U14 Boys: Daragh Murphy - Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM, Geoffrey Joy O’Regan - Bruff - Grange - Meanus, Leo Buckley - Glin, Harry Condon - Murroe Boher, Tadgh Hourigan- Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen, Darragh O’Sullivan - Ballybrown - Clarina
