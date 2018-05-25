SLIDESHOW: Limerick teams prepare for Community Games finals in UL

Limerick Community Games is busy preparing for the coming weekend's National Finals to be held in UL for the first time ever.

Limerick will have 230 participants in the National Finals in a wide range of activities which take place on the UL campus starting this Friday May 25 with an opening ceremony. Activities will then begin on Saturday morning, running right through until Sunday afternoon.

Limerick Community Games professional preparation have been made possible by the kind sponsorship of main sponsor, McMahon's Builders Providers as well as the generosity of a number of other sponsors including Castletroy Park Hotel, Woodlands Hotel, Adare and UL Campus.

Limerick's participants

Individual Events

Art U8 Boys - Paidi Herlihy, Bruree - Rockhill, Girls - Sarah O’Sullivan, Broadford-Drumcollogher

Art U10 Boys - David Kidney, Regional; Girls - Elva McEnery, Feohanagh Castlemahon

Art U12 Boys - Jimmy Price, Cappamore; Girls - Hania Szewczyk, Monaleen

Art U14 Boys - Fergal Pierse, Athea; Girls - Orla Shanahan, Askeaton - Ballysteen

Art U16 Boys - Robert Lynch, Bruree - Rockhill; Girls - Ellen Williams, Bruree - Rockhill

Duathlon U15 Boys - Bryan Guinea, Feohanagh Castlemahon; Girls - Shauna Finn, Abbeyfeale

Gymnastics U9 Boys - Troy Berchill, Croom Banogue Mainister; Girls - Kay You, Regional

Gymnastics U11Boys - Callum Meyer, Kilmallock; Girls - Jade You, Regional

Gymnastics U13 Boys - Sean O’Sullivan, Kildimo Pallaskenry; Girls - Katie Byrne, Athea

Gymnastics U15 Boys - Stuart Griffin, Corbally; Girls - Paige Constable, Corbally

Handwriting U10 Boys - Eoghan Murane, Bruff - Grange - Meanus; Girls - Madzia Palarczyk, St. Senans

Handwriting U12 Boys - Alfie Hannan, Ballybrown - Clarina; Girls - Meisha Quyen Ryan, Caherconlish - Caherline

Model Making U10 Boys - Rian Horgan, Monaleen; Girls - Eva Power, St. Senans

Model Making U12 Boys - Jack Moroney, St. Senans; Girls - Kate Madigan, St. Senans

Model Making U14 Boys - Paul Franklin, Caherconlish - Caherline;Girls - Anna Gleeson - Monaleen

Model Making U16 Girls - Amanda Cummins, St. Senans



Swimming

Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys - Raymond O’Brien, Regional

Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls - Roisin Feerick, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys - Robert Joy O’Regan, Bruff - Grange - Meanus

Freestyle U10 & O8 Girls - Lucy O’Brien, Regional

Freestyle U12 & O10 Boys - Denis O’Brien, Regional

Freestyle U12 & O10 Girls - Sofie Keane, Monaleen

Freestyle U14 & O12 Boys - Marcus Hourigan, Regional

Freestyle U14 & O12 Girls - Kate O’Brien, Regional

Freestyle U16 & O14 Boys - Shane Doyle, Regional

Freestyle U16 & O14 Girls - Caoimhe O’Farrell, St. Senans

Backstroke U10 & O8 Boys - James Carr, Adare

Backstroke U10 & O8 Girls - Ashlee Reddan, Corbally

Backstroke U12 & O10 Boys - Freddie O’Connor, Askeaton - Ballysteen

Backstroke U12 & O10 Girls - Ella Jones Bourke, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM

Backstroke U14 & O12 Boys - Eoghan Henchy, Regional

Backstroke U14 & O12 Girls - Roisin Ni Rian, St Kevins

Backstroke U16 & O14 Boys - Oran Neville, Askeaton - Ballysteen

Backstroke U16 & O14 Girls - Eileen Collins, St Kierans

Breaststroke U12 & O10 Boys - Daragh Horgan, Monaleen

Breaststroke U12 & O10 Girls - Faye Walsh, Askeaton - Ballysteen

Breaststroke U14 & O12 Boys - Logan Fan, Monaleen

Breaststroke U14 & O12 Girls - Hannah O’Connor, Monaleen

Butterfly U14 & O12 Boys - Zac O’Connor, Askeaton - Ballysteen

Butterfly U14 & O12 Girls - Aoife Lyons, Regional

Butterfly U16 & O14 Boys - James O’Donoghue, Askeaton - Ballysteen

Butterfly U16 & O14 Girls - Rose Clancy, Murroe Boher

Talent - Solo

Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Nicola Williams, Feenagh-Kilmeedy

Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Rachel Irwin, Ballingarry - Granagh

Solo Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Lauren Franklin, Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis

Solo Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Elaine Frawley, Bruree - Rockhill

Solo Recitation U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Eoin Gleeson, Caherconlish - Caherline

Solo Recitation U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Aoife Hogan, Regional

Solo Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Cathal Markham, Ballingarry - Granagh

Solo Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Nessa Markham, Ballingarry - Granagh

Team Events

Choir U13 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Caherdavin

Culture Corner U15 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Ballingarry - Granagh

Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Boys - Caherdavin

Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Girls - Caherdavin

Project U11 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Project U13 & O6 Boys Girls or Mixed- Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Quiz U14 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Rugby Mini U11 & O9 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Regional

Table Tennis U13 & O10 Boys - Adare

Table Tennis U13 & O10 Girls - Abbeyfeale

Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Knocklong-Glenbrohane

Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Cappamore

Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Talent - Group Modern Dance U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Feenagh-Kilmeedy

Talent - Group Modern Dance U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Feenagh-Kilmeedy

Talent - Group Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

Talent - Group Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Croom Banogue Mainister

Talent - Group Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Croom Banogue Mainister

Talent - Group Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Ballingarry - Granagh



Squads

Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Boys - Regional

Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Girls - Askeaton - Ballysteen

Representative Events - County

Debating U14 & O6 Mixed

Katie Harris - Kildimo Pallaskenry

Aine O’Donoghue - Kildimo Pallaskenry Doireann O’Callaghan, Kildimo Pallaskenry

Marathon U16 Boys: Dermot Pierse, Athea. Sean O’Neill, Kilfinane, Thomas McCarthy, Monaleen, Harry Doyle, Monaleen

Cross Country 1200m U13 Boys/Girls: Conor Kennedy, Cappamore. James Kelly, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM, Timmy Colbert, Broadford - Drumcollogher, Liam Gleeson, Caherconlish - Caherline, Darragh Lynch, Feohanagh Castlemahon, Abbey Robertson, Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM, Alice Joy O’Regan, Bruff - Grange - Meanus, Aoife Collins, Kilmallock, Claire Power, Kilmallock

Mixed Distance Relay Boys 400m/600m U12: Bobby Amadasun, Caherdavin, Aidan Healy - Glin, Ross O’Carroll - Regional, Patrick Cagney - Feohanagh Castlemahon, Billy Dervan - Regional, Cullen Wiegand - Regional

Mixed Distance Relay Girls 400m/600m U12 : Kate O’Sullivan, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Molly Creedon, Feohanagh Castlemahon, Freda Wiegand, Regional, Mai McKenna, Ballingarry - Granagh, Orla O’Shaughnessy, Ballybrown - Clarina, Anna Campbell, Regional

Mixed Distance Relay Girls 600m/800m U14: Maria Cagney, Feohanagh Castlemahon, Leah Quane, Anglesboro Kilbeheny, Kate Foley, Newcastle West, Ava Hennessy Kilmallock, Maria Campbell, Regional, Sarah Butler, Regional

Mixed Distance Relay 600m/800m U14 Boys: Daragh Murphy - Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM, Geoffrey Joy O’Regan - Bruff - Grange - Meanus, Leo Buckley - Glin, Harry Condon - Murroe Boher, Tadgh Hourigan- Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen, Darragh O’Sullivan - Ballybrown - Clarina