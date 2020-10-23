SLIDESHOW: Limerick schoolchildren show off their spooky costumes ahead of mid-term break

Thousands of children in schools across Limerick were unrecognisable this Friday as they donned Halloween outfits for the last day of school before the mid-term break.

Despite the Level 5 restrictions, there was plenty of variety on show and the efforts of children and their parents was clear for all to see.

While some outfits were spookier then others, all were fantastic and credit to those involved.

Thanks to those parents who took the time to share their photos.

