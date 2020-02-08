SLIDESHOW: Joy as St Paul's National School opens its new building in Limerick suburb

A HOST of well-known faces walked through the halls of the brand new St Paul’s National School in Dooradoyle as they celebrated the long-awaited opening of the €7m building.

A number of ex-pupils were there to share in the festivities, but it was former student and Rose of Tralee, Sinead Flanagan who was guest of honour as she opened the school, alongside Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy.

Sinead, a junior doctor, was crowned the Rose of Tralee 2019. A special ribbon cutting was held to honour the day, as well as a blessing of the school by the bishop.

John Tuohy, principal, was on hand to welcome the many guests for what he described as an exciting day for Dooradoyle.

“It is being opened by Bishop Leahy and by the Rose of Tralee Sinead Flanagan. It is a very busy day, a momentous day. We have been waiting nearly 18 years for the opening of the new school.It cost €7.5 million, so a big thanks to Jan O’Sullivan, as Minister for Education, for helping us out. It is a very exciting day for the whole community of Dooradoyle.”

Sinead said she was delighted to be back, and admitted that the school had changed more than a bit since her days there.

“I am delighted to be here at St Paul’s National School to open the brand new school alongside the bishop. I have wonderful memories here at St Paul’s so it is wonderful to be back,” said Sinead. Among the esteemed guests that attended the opening was Cllr James Collins, Jan O'Sullivan TD, the Mayor of Limerick, Michael Sheahan, Senator Maria Byrne, and John Moran.