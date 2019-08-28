WATCH: Interservices Challenge brings stars of Limerick's front line together

LIMERICK's finest were out in force at Sarsfield Barracks last Thursday for the fifth annual Interservices Challenge.

The Challenge, dreamed up five years ago by Sgt Major Stan Hurley, as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the 12th Battalion in Sarsfield Barracks pits the army’s best against teams from the other uniformed services in the area - the gardai, fire service, airport police and the ambulance service.

But who would be the finest of all this year? The Leader went along to Sarsfield Barracks to watch the men and women of our front line services battle it out over a gruelling course devised by Corporal Mark Slattery of the 12th Battalion.

First we spoke to his namesake Commandant David Slattery, who explained the genesis and purpose of the competition.

“We're here today to mark the anniversary of the 12th Battalion in Sarsfield Barracks,” explained the commandant, “and to do that, each year, we hold an interservices competition for all the uniformed services that operate in the Limerick area.

“They're here to compete and keep the links up in the Limerick area and Munster area, because traditionally we operate together at various times of the year and on various tasks given to us by government (President Trump at Shannon Airport being a good example) and those operations always run more smoothly when we know who we're talking to.

“So we come in for this competition. It's a bit of a challenge for everyone, it builds relationships and at the end of the day, the best Service goes home with the pride and the cup and we’re here to keep that going.”

Cpl Slattery wasn’t messing around when it came to the course with feats of agility, strength stamina and focus pushing participants to the limit.

Ultimately, the army kept the cup at home, but only just.

“The 12th battalion team won,” said Cpl Slattery, “ they set a really good time but the second garda team came out and actually beat them.

“However, when they went in to do the CPR leg of the course, they got a time penalty because their guy didn't quite keep the pressure up on the dummy for long enough and that’s how they lost by two seconds.”

Like the tight contests at the Galway Races, the draw proved crucial on the day, and the first garda team pulling number one drew ironic cheers in the briefing room and groans from the boys in blue. Going out later proved an advantage because as the day went on, competitors were able to strategise and rearrange teams to optimum effect.

Sgt Major Hurley tasked the corporal to organise the challenge this year and his course gave a nod to each of the uniformed services competing on the day, with Cpl Jamesie Farrell and Cpl Jimmy O'Donnell ably overseeing the action with him.

“It was my take on it this year,” said Cpl Slattery, “you try to incorporate everyone into it, what they do in their own work, so we ask everyone to bring in their own equipment.

“The paramedics volunteered their CPR machine, so I said ‘brilliant, bring it in, we'll use it in lane three’ and sure enough it made the difference on the day. The whole result came down to the CPR machine which was brilliant.”

The afternoon was rounded off with the presentation of medals, a meal, and some socialising at the bar underlining the theme of camaraderie and co-operation amongst the uniformed services.

The Leader was invited to try out the course too, but having nearly gotten a hernia just looking at the action, we politely declined.

“Next year now, we’re going to take it a bit further, I was talking to Frank Brown of the gardai and we’re going to include breaching equipment and take it to another level,” said Cpl Slattery, who invited the media to enter a team.

With that, it was time to make our escape.