SLIDESHOW: Limerick mayor honours ten years of making a creative difference

TEN years ago Daughters of Charity and Limerick Youth Theatre started something that has resulted in them being honoured by Mayor Michael Sheahan.

Every year for the past decade the two organisations have worked tirelessly to stage The Creative Show. Writing a script from scratch, working with hundreds of singers, dancers, and actors, involving school choirs, arts organisations and independent practitioners, the family friendly variety show is staged at the Lime Tree.

It takes three months of blood, sweat and tears to make it happen but what is truly remarkable about the collaboration is its ability to bring out the best in all who participate.

Since 2010 it has grown beyond belief. Now the family includes Ardscoil Ris, Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ, Lumen Street Theatre, Music Generation and the Redemptorist Centre of Music.

Their new show is called ShamStory. It is on in the Lime Tree Theatre on Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13 at 8pm.

Writer and director, Myles Breen said over the last 10 years The Creative Show has travelled in space, in time and visited magical lands.

“This year we give you 10,000 years of Limerick history but with a twist. ShamStory is the history told by a couple, Sham and Shacinta. The pair will try to explain Saint Munchin’s curse, whether King John ever visited Limerick and why the Flight of the Earls was a disaster. The extra charges for the carry-on luggage might explain why that ended in calamity!

Other remarkable events like the Pope’s visit, Munster beating the All Blacks, and the famous fire at Todds in 1959 – all told by the people there! It’s all true sham!” smiles Myles.

Angie Smalis, artistic director of Limerick Youth Theatre, said The Creative Show has become the highlight of their year.

Donal Sherlock, Daughters of Charity, said the show provides the “nurturing environment which encourages personal growth, builds confidence and promotes each person’s unique talents in the performing arts”.