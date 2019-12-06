WATCH: Tributes paid to brave Limerick gardai as wall of honour unveiled at Henry Street

A FORMER detective who helped apprehend an armed robber on the outskirts of the city two decades ago says he’s delighted to be featured on a wall of honour which has been unveiled at Henry Street garda station.

A number of plaques have been unveiled to honour gardai from the Limerick garda division who have received Scott Medals for exceptional bravery during their time on the force.

Brendan O’Donovan and his colleague Dominick Reilly received a bronze Scott Medal following an incident in September 1999.

“It was a Saturday night and there was an armed robbery in the Spar shop Castletroy and we were confronted by an armed raider who was in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and we managed to disarm him and arrest him at the scene,” said Mr O’Donovan who has since retired.

“At the time we were just doing our job, you don’t think about it and you just get on with it and that’s it,” he added.

Since 1980, 18 gardai who have served in Limerick have been awarded Scott Medals.

The plaques and photographs which have been installed at the parade room at Henry Street garda station, were the brainchild of retired garda Sean Brennan who, along with two colleagues, was awarded a Scott Medal for his role in apprehending a man who was armed with a dagger and shotgun in Carew Park in 1996.

“The encouragement and support which I received was terrific, the project was started some years ago and it’s great to see such a great turnout here,” he said at the unveiling ceremony.

Retired detective Ben O’Sullivan, who was awarded two gold Scott Medals during his 37-year career, said the unveiling of the plaques was a bittersweet occasion.

“It’s a mixture of emotion and rejoicing and joy. I’m proud to see my photographs on the wall here but I’m humbled as well to be honest with you, because the day I joined An Garda Siochana, I certainly wasn’t chasing Scott Medals,” said Ben who was critically injured in Adare in June 1996 on the same day his colleague Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was killed.

Eleven plaques have been unveiled at Henry Street garda station in honour of gardai who have served in the Limerick division and who have previously been awarded the Scott Medal for Bravery. See @Limerick_Leader for full details. pic.twitter.com/SrxYW1VyW7 — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) November 29, 2019

The head of the Limerick garda division, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, paid tribute to each of the Scott Medal recipients during the unveiling ceremony.

“It’s a wonderful occasion and it’s great to see all of the retired members here and some serving members as well who have received Scott Medals for their acts of bravery since the 1980s. It’s important that we don’t forget the people who have done us proud in the job and we have people on that wall who are now deceased and gone and who have died in the course of duty and I think it’s very important that we always remember them and always honour them and this wall of honour will always be here,” he told the Limerick Leader.