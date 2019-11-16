SLIDESHOW: Scoil Pól students advised to ‘work hard and you’ll reap rewards’

THE special guest at this year’s awards ceremony at Scoil Pol in Kilfinane told students how the time she spent there “were the best years of my life” and “gave me the skills to succeed in life”.

Carolyn Cullinane who is now a general surgeon in Cork University Hospital completed her studies at Scoil Pól in Kilfinane in 2006.

She returned to her alma mater on Friday night when students from the school were honoured for their various achievements in academia and sport.

Ms Cullinane said during her years spent at Scoil Pól she formed friendships that have lasted since. Ms Gardiner, her biology teacher, sparked her interest in science. She studied medicine in East Anglia University and finished each year with a distinction. She had the highest results in her year. Ms Cullinane, who is now a specialist register, advised students that if they worked hard they would get their rewards.

The MCs for the awards evening were Sarah Condon and Michael Organ. Mike O’ Hara, principal, opened the proceedings by welcoming everyone and congratulated parents on supporting students to achieve their goals. The awards began with the State examination results. These were presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The best Leaving Certificate 2019 was Sarah Herbert. The best result Junior Certificate 2019 was Áine Hayden.

The LCVP Award was introduced by Edel Hayes and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The best result was Ellie Quilty. The LCA Award was introduced by Elma Power and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The best result was Nicole Morrissey.

The Students of the Year 2018/2019 were introduced by Mike Organ and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The first year winners were Conor Leahy, Claire Power, Clodagh Davis, Uinsinn McCarthy, Fifi McCarthy, Sarah McCarthy, Olivia Donohoe, Aoife McNamara, Rory Light, Cecelia Dowling, Ellen Cronin, Aidan O’Connor and Kevin Hayden. The second year students of the year were Colin Morris, Niamh O’Rourke, Abi McCarthy, Caoimhe Howard, Sarah Litchfield, Aoife Shortall, Darragh Considine, Maria Herbert and Ciara O’Riordan.

The third year students of the year were Áine Hayden, Ciara Slattery, Luke O’Brien, Conor Healy, Rachel Walsh, Clíodhna O’Sullivan and Séan Meade. The fifth year students of the year were Donal Healy, Lorcan Ahern, Ursula Bluett, Rachele Gubbins, Caitlin Hanrahan, Katie O’Connor and Cara O’Donnell. The TY students of the year were Claire O’Dwyer and Declan Gilligan. The creative Endeavour Award was Introduced by Sonja Murphy and presented by Carolyn Cullinane, the winner was Amy Copeland. The Philosophy Award was introduced by Ellen Dillon and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Pádraig Brazil Carroll. The Hurling Award was introduced by Eoin Walsh and sponsored by Blackrock GAA. The winner was Jimmy Quilty. The Camogie: Catherine Healy Memorial Award was introduced by Noreen O’Riordan and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Denise Mullins. The Ladies Gaelic Football Award was introduced by Dan Somers and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Aisling Meade.

The Overall Sports Person of the Year Award was introduced by Mike O’Hara and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Oisín O’Callaghan. The Science Award was introduced by Claire Birmingham and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Bríodhna Lee.

The Agricultural Science Award was introduced by Claire Birmingham and sponsored by Mr and Mrs Pat Weeks. The winner was Pa Shanahan who also won the construction award which was sponsored by Joe McKenna. The Home Economics Award was introduced by Kelly McHugh and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner: was Chloe Sheehy.

The Accounting Award was introduced by Deirdre Bourke and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Danny Moloney. The Music Award was introduced by Edel Hayes and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Bríodhna Lee. The Art Award was introduced by Sonja Murphy and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The Senior Winner was Casey Spillane, the Junior Winner was Rachel Walsh. The English Literature Award was introduced by Mike Organ, sponsored by Student Prog. Irl. Ltd and presented by Carolyn Cullinan. The winner was Killian Meade.

The Geography Award was Introduced by Mike Organ, sponsored by Joan McCarthy and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was George Hosford. The Irish Award was introduced by Sarah Collins and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The joint winners were Danielle Magner/Niamh Smith. The French Award was introduced by Elaine McCarthy, presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The joint winners were Sarah Herbert/Danielle Magner. The Spanish Award was introduced by Noreen O’Riordan and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Elena Tierney.

The Maths Award: was introduced by Eoin Walsh and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Sarah Herbert. The History Award was introduced by Sean O'Donnell, sponsored by Kilmallock Credit Union and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The winner was Danny Moloney.

The Gaisce Awards were introduced by Margaret Convey and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. The Silver Award went to Rodger Clery. Bronze medals awarded to Rachel Condon, Amy O’Connor, Rebecca Hennessy, Róisín O’Hara, Karen Howard, Róisín O’Riordan, Eibhlís Lee, Shane O’Sullivan, Alannah McNamara and Sinéad Walsh. Duine Dilís was introduced by Bridget Ryan and presented by Carolyn Cullinane, the Winner was Bríodhna Lee.

Sisters of St Paul award was introduced by Bridget Ryan and presented by Carolyn Cullinane. There were four bursaries presented to Leaving Cert students by Mike O’ Hara.

Mr O’ Hara closed the ceremony by congratulating all the winners and he expressed his pride at their achievements.

At the end of the ceremony everyone enjoyed a chat and some light refreshments.