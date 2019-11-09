SLIDESHOW: NCW Musical Society - Cast kill it, audience love it!

Newcastle West Musical Society's performance of Jekyll and Hyde enjoyed phenomenal audience reaction.

According to Cllr. Richard O’Dohoghue on the Newcastle West Musical Society Facebook page ”Last night I saw a professional production, that could actually go on international stage; the acting, the singing, the set; it was absolutely outstanding and breathtaking to see these people perform.”



“There is no doubt but Michael Greene as Dr Jekyll / Hyde is performing at the highest level and the story of his love for Emma (Katlyn Davis) develops to a crescendo throughout the show."



Katlyn Davis’ performance as his financee Emma is a match for Michael and together they combine to bring the audience through a story of love - conflict - courage and mystery that engages you throughout. Her voice and delivery is faultless and on its own is worth the entrance fee!



"Michael Greene delivers a performance worthy of any Theatre in any part of the world,” said Richard Collins.

"Susan Browne gives an amazingly emotional rendition of ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘A New Life’. These three outstanding leads are backed up by very accomplished performers in the other lead roles and a chorus worthy of any stage."

Another audience member reported “I was at last night’s performance, WOW, an amazing production. Congratulations to all the cast and crew.”

“The outstanding set design - lighting - and sound system makes you live the show and you are drawn in to the dark world of Dr Jekyll and Edward Hyde so much so that you can feel his agony and conflicts as if you were experiencing the life he lived yourself”added Richard.



The society would like to thank Kaspars from Black Diamond Photography for allowing itto use his photographs.

Additional audience images by Dave Gaynor