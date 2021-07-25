SLIDESHOW: Waiting for Poirot - Limerick park brought to life by Lime Tree Theatre

In what is the Belltable and Lime Tree theatres’ first live performances since March 2020 and the onset of lockdown, almost 30 people have gathered in the People’s Park for ‘Waiting for Poirot’

The hilarious new play is fun for all the family with audiences experiencing “a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud, gripping, awe-inspiring cliche-ridden high-octane romp.”

Set against the backdrop of the birth of the Irish Free State where a bloody civil war pitted comrades against one another, a travelling group of players who labour under the title of Sir Montague Garrick’s Travelling Theatre and Electric Cinematograph roll into town.

And as for Hercule Poirot, the Belgian detective for whom the play is named after, and the players are ultimately waiting for?

Well, Mike is remaining tight lipped as to whether he will turn up.

You will just have to go and watch the play to find out!

To book, please visit limetreetheatre.ie, or telephone 061-953400.