SLIDESHOW: Top architectural prize for newest addition to the Limerick's Adare Manor estate

A LOCAL architect behind the newest addition to the luxury Adare Manor resort has won a prestigious prize.

Michael Healy of Healy Partners Architects, based in Glentworth Street in the city was tasked by the five-star hotel to design a new activity centre nestled beside the demesne near the Manor House.

The result is the Padel Club, which accommodates a swimming pool, a hydro pool, a sauna, steam room and relaxation areas, along side a golf simulator, gym and activity studio. Two custom-built indoor padel tennis courts – the first in Ireland – give the building its unique name.

The complex, which fits seamlessly into the landscape won the prize in the wellbeing category of the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland awards last week.

“It’s always satisfying to be recognised for your work and receive an award from your fellow architects,” said Mr Healy. “We were fortunate to have such a client as Adare Manor who gave us the opportunity to create a building which would sit seamlessly in the sensitive landscape of the demesne.”

The location of the 1,988 square metre building, which is fronted with pre-treated larch wood, was decided so as to have minimal impact on the sensitive context of the Manor estate.

It’s aligned with the protected vistas of the Beechwood Avenue, deep within the woodland setting.

Mr Healy said: “We are of the strong opinion that nature should have a life of its own and that we as architects should strive to bring nature and business together. The hotel guest using this facility experiences a sense of the existing woodlands while exercising at the base or the canopy of the mature trees.”

Indeed, while one is exercising, or swimming in the heated pool, they look out through a full-wall window into the woodland – including Ogham stones, which date back to medieval times.

“Materials such as wood, glass and limestone were carefully chosen to ensure that the building and site context would be seamlessly integrated,” Mr Healy explained.

The Padel Club only opened in October last year, but it’s proving to be a big hit with guests at Adare Manor, said the venue’s chief executive Colm Hannon.

He said: “The award is a real honour. We are delighted.

“It’s a new part of Adare Manor, but we are so proud it’s been so well received by our guests. For us, it adds to the facilities and the uniqueness of the property.”

“With the help of Healy Partners Architects, we set out to create an exhilarating outlet for fitness, wellness and recreation, nestled within the peaceful woodland near the Manor House,” he said.

Like the rest of Adare Manor, the facility was designed with relaxation in mind.

“The wide expanses of glass windows offer sweeping views of trees and sky, blurring the distinction between indoor and outdoor environments,” Mr Hannon added.