Start your journey at IT Tralee - Graduate from Munster Technological University

With the establishment of the Munster Technological University (MTU) on January 1 2021, access to the state-of-the-art €19 million Kerry Sports Academy and a brand new €28m STEM building under development there has never been a more exciting time to study at IT Tralee.

The Institute of Technology Tralee offers over 40 full time undergraduate courses for CAO entry in September 2020. The programmes cover a diverse range of disciplines including Creative Media, Computing, Business, Nursing, Social Sciences, Health & Leisure, Engineering and Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Dr Brendan O’Donnell, President of IT Tralee emphasised the importance of the creation of the Munster Technological University (MTU), which will see the merger of IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology. “MTU will bring considerable advantages to the staff and students of the ITT, as well as delivering benefits for the citizens and economy of the region. We are extremely proud that, as recently announced by the Minister for Education and Skills, IT Tralee, along with our colleagues in CIT will receive designation as Munster Technological University from the 1st of January 2021.” Dr O’Donnell said.

Commenting on the range of courses available through the CAO, Aileen Kennedy, Acting Vice President Academic Affairs & Registrar at the Institute of Technology Tralee said, “the Institute prides itself on the quality and relevance of its academic programmes. Each of our courses is developed in close consultation with industry, resulting in relevant and career-focused qualifications for graduates. I would strongly encourage Leaving Certificate students to consider the IT Tralee as a place to study where the student experience is at the fore, coupled with the added benefit of graduating from the Munster Technological University.”

The Institute ensures that its students are at the core of its activities with a dedicated team of student support services available to support students through their third level journey, while the town of Tralee offers high quality recreation and leisure facilities. An integral part of the many programmes on offer for CAO applicants is work placement and industry projects, which allow students to experience authentic work scenarios. This experience results in work-ready graduates that are in high demand.

Brid Mc Elligott, Vice-President, for Research, Development and External Engagement outlined how this work-placement element of all honours degree courses is one of the reasons for the growing interest in attending the institute. “Work experience combined with the curriculum delivered by our committed and dedicated academic team ensures that the graduates of the IT Tralee are work-ready, with over 90% of our graduates securing work or pursuing further education opportunities such as Master or PhD studies within six months of graduating.”

For further information about any of IT Tralee’s wide range of full-time and part-time programmes visit www.ittralee.ie or contact the Admissions Office at 066 7145638.

The CAO Change of Mind Deadline is the 1st of July 2020 at 5:15pm.