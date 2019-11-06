WATCH: Limerick Panto brings magic to University Concert Hall with Aladdin

THE SAVOY Hotel became ‘a whole new world’ on Tuesday afternoon, as the cast of Limerick Panto added a touch of magic to the launch of this year’s festivities.

This year’s pantomime, which will be the 8th year in a row the show has taken place, will be a take on the ever-popular Aladdin.

The pantomime will take place at the University Concert Hall from Thursday, December 19 to Sunday, January 5, and will feature over 30 shows.

This year will also feature a “sensory-friendly” performance, along with an Irish sign language interpreter, on Friday, January 3, at 2pm.

University Concert Hall board member, Lorcan Murray, was on hand to share in the excitement at the pantomime’s launch.

“We are here to launch the hottest ticket in town, and of course they are flying out. Why? Because it is now the 8th Panto in a row at the University Concert Hall.

“It all started eight years ago with Cinderella. At the time it was a big risk, we were all wondering whether it would go, would it not. But today, the launch speaks for itself, it has been a really great success.

“We are looking forward to it. Particularly with all the cast, a very professional cast.

“We have stars from Strictly Come Dancing, Fair City, Love Hate and of course our own Myles Breen and Richard Lynch. It’s a great day for family, friends, and of course, work colleagues as well.”