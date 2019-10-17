Man injured in Limerick city centre crash

A MAN in his 40’s was taken to University Hospital Limerick following a single-vehicle collision in the city center.

The incident occurred at the entrance to Pennywell Gardens on New Road, close to St John’s Hospital.

The crash happened at around 12pm this Thursday afternoon.

Three units of the Limerick Fire Service and one jeep from the Limerick Fire Service attended the scene of the collision.

The units were on the scene until 2.20pm.