Gardai called as pony collapses in Limerick city centre

THERE were dramatic scenes in Limerick city centre this Wednesday when a pony collapsed and gardai and members of Limerick Animal Welfare were called to the scene.

“This little horse collapsed under a Sulky on one of our busiest streets today. Why is this allowed?” Limerick Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

Dramatic photographs from the scene on William Street were also posted by the group who asked: “How often has this happened but not always in a public place. The suffering of animals is heartbreaking and just goes on.”

The photographs show a garda at the scene taking notes while volunteers from Limerick Animal Welfare gave water to the animal, who appeared to recover.

The Facebook post brought a huge number of comments from concerned animal lovers. “I honestly don't know why this keeps happening. Those poor animals... I know so many that have horses and ponies that are well looked after but there are also many more who don't get the same care. Breaks my heart to see this,” said one. of the many comments.