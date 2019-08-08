SLIDESHOW: Bfest brings best out of Ballingarry

ONCE again, B- Fest 2019 in Ballingarry has proved its credentials providing entertainment across every age and generation in the community and enticing visitors into this lovely village.

And even Sunday’s torrential afternoon rain was not enough to dent spirits or to affect takings as this charity fund-raiser for Milford Care Centre raised a whopping.

“The Coffee Morning on Sunday was great and the weather was great,” Yvonne Condron, one of the chief organisers explained. “The tractor and go-car races were able to go ahead in the afternoon but then the heavens opened. It was torrential. The rest of the day had to be abandoned but then it cleared up just as the first band was taking to the stage on Sunday evening. Somebody must have been smiling down on us.”

“We are very pleased overall,” Ms Condron continued, adding that the auction on Monday evening was a brilliant success, raising nearly €2000.

Two signed Limerick jerseys went under the hammer up and the donated Conor Murray Pro-12 jersey arrived just in time, she explained. And a signed Kenny Dalgish football proved a great money-spinner too. “Apparently he never signs anything so this was quite something,” Ms Condron said. “We had a certificate of authentication with it.”

Auctioneer for the evening, Jimmy Chawke was brilliant she added.

The festival kicked off with the 4th annual Kimo Cup Challenge, with Condron’s Bar failing to retain the title against Barrett’s Bar. It was fairy-magic time on Saturday morning at the Mustard Seed where scores of boys and girls took to the Fairy Trail, making and hanging their wishes on the fairy

Five teams took part in the Gaelic for Mothers and Others Football Blitz in Granagh Ballingarry GAA grounds on Saturday afternoon, followed by a barbecue and a seven-a-side hurling tournament.

An outdoor disco at Condrons ended the action-packed evening. Sunday evening, when the rain stopped, saw Tone Deaf take to the stage, followed by the Alvin Purple Experience. “Alvin didn’t disappoint with a spectacular energetic performance, getting young and old dancing into the night,” Yvonne Condron said.