Cuteness overload: Ireland's Puppy of the Year declared at grand finale in Limerick

IRELAND's cutest puppy has been declared at a special grand final in Limerick city at the weekend.

More than 66,000 people voted on 12 competing puppers over a period of two months in Petmania's Puppy of the Year contest.

And the winner of the inaugural competition is Pumba is fluffy Chowchow, hailing from Kerry, now arguably the Kingdom of Puppies.

Pumba's natural born cuteness has earned his forever home more than €1,500 in prizes, including food, Petmania Groom Studios, and a luxury minibreak from Ireland's Blue Book Hotels.

Petmania's marketing manager, Emily Miller said: “We are delighted to crown Pumba as this year’s Puppy of the Year, a deserving winner oozing with cuteness. This is our fifth year running the Puppy of the Year competition, entries and votes are growing hugely year on year. A massive thank you to everyone who got involved.”