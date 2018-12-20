WATCH: Munster players and ref Joy Neville visit Children’s Ark unit in Limerick

Alan Owens

Reporter:

A HOST of Munster Rugby stars, rugby referee Joy Neville and Barry Murphy of Hermitage Green have paid a special Christmas visit to the Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

Munster stars CJ Stander, Jean Kleyn, Ronan O’Mahony, Alby Mathewson, Neil Cronin, Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, John Ryan, Dan Goggin, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Oliver, Mike Sherry, Mike Haley, Alex Wooton, Steven Fitzgerald, Jaco Taute, Jeremy Loughman and Bill Johnston all attended the unit in a visit organised by representative body Rugby Players Ireland.

UL Hospitals Group tweeted it was a “fantastic evening in the children’s ark” and thanked the group for “making the children’s day”.

UL Hospitals Group CEO Colette Cowan tweeted:

Barry Murphy and some of the stars took time to sing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town with one of the kids in the unit.

Mary O’Brien, Directorate General Manager in the UL Hospitals Group, tweeted: