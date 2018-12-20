WATCH: Munster players and ref Joy Neville visit Children’s Ark unit in Limerick

A HOST of Munster Rugby stars, rugby referee Joy Neville and Barry Murphy of Hermitage Green have paid a special Christmas visit to the Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

Munster stars CJ Stander, Jean Kleyn, Ronan O’Mahony, Alby Mathewson, Neil Cronin, Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, John Ryan, Dan Goggin, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Oliver, Mike Sherry, Mike Haley, Alex Wooton, Steven Fitzgerald, Jaco Taute, Jeremy Loughman and Bill Johnston all attended the unit in a visit organised by representative body Rugby Players Ireland.

UL Hospitals Group tweeted it was a “fantastic evening in the children’s ark” and thanked the group for “making the children’s day”.

UL Hospitals Group CEO Colette Cowan tweeted:

A lovely evening at the Childrens ARK @ULHospitals our thanks to the Munster Rugby team @RugbyPlayersIRE @JoyNevilleRef who brought great joy & cheer to the children this pm & Munster gifts too !! Thank you all for your genuine support & professionalism pic.twitter.com/TNvRLq44gp — Colette Cowan (@colettecowan1) December 19, 2018

Barry Murphy and some of the stars took time to sing Santa Claus Is Coming To Town with one of the kids in the unit.

Sean and his mom deliver a great performance to accompany Barry @HermitageGreen during the @RugbyPlayersIRE and @JoyNevilleRef visit to the children’s ark pic.twitter.com/nwwOFhlQLV — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) December 19, 2018

Mary O’Brien, Directorate General Manager in the UL Hospitals Group, tweeted: