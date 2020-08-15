SLIDESHOW: Forest owners see how their valuable trees are turned into valuable sawn timber products at Laois Sawmills

Would you like to learn about forestry and be paid €490 for attending seven forestry discussion group meetings?

Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners Ltd (LTWO) is a voluntary forest owner group trying to create a tradition of forestry among forest owners. LTWO was formed as a producer group for private forest owners in 2010.

The main objective of the group is to maximise returns to forest owners through good forest management.

This is done by organising forestry demonstration days, sawmill tours along with peer to peer learning from forest owner to forest owner.

LTWO also encourages and facilitates smaller neighbouring forest owners to cluster up for operations.

Back in January 2020, things were still normal in the world and like many other voluntary and educational groups the Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners had organised a sawmill tour of Laois Sawmills for its members.

Laois Sawmills, based on the outskirts of Portlaoise, is a state-of-the-art sawmill processing 100,000 tonnes of log material annually.

Employing 42 people, it recently upgraded its facilities with technologically advanced sawmilling equipment that ensures a high-quality product.

Some of the products created at Laois Sawmills are wood pellet, all forms of fencing material, pallet material and have recently opened a garden and farm store open to the public to the rear of the sawmill, all timber products are sold throughout Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

On the day of the sawmill tour, LTWO got an in-depth view of the processes involved from getting the forest felled timber unloaded, stored, graded, cross cut, optimised into best cutting category and processed into sawn usable timber and treated along with the collection of all saw dust and unusable timber chipped and either processed into wood pellet or turned into Biomass.

The day was facilitated by John Kelly of Laois Sawmills, Colum Walsh LTWO Chairman and was also attended by Teagasc Forestry Development Advisor Jonathan Spazzi.

LTWO is organising further paid knowledge transfer discussion groups throughout Limerick and Tipperary.

Attendees will receive funding of €490 from the Forest Service for attending seven meetings (four outdoors and three indoors) all of which will be in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

If you are a forest owner and would like to know more about the KTG program please text your name and address to 0876561864.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 5PM on August 23.

For further information email limerickandtipperarywoodlandowners@hotmail.com