SLIDESHOW: Limerick pupils return to school following summer holidays

THOUSANDS of pupils have returned to schools across Limerick this week following the summer holidays while thousands more are starting school for the first time.
A number of schools opened at the end of last week but by this Thursday every primary and secondary school in Limerick will be fully reopened.
It's an emotional time for all concerns and some schools and parents have been sharing their photos with us.
A selection feature in our gallery and more will be published in this week's Limerick Leader broadsheet edition which is on sale from Wednesday morning.
Send yours to news@limerickleader.ie
