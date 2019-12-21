SLIDESHOW: Christmas festivities take off at Shannon Airport

Christmas festivities have taken-off at Shannon Airport as the countdown to December 25 continues.

Following on the airport’s successful Santa flights which saw 2,000 children and their families take to sky to meet Santa and raise funds for charity, the airport is busy welcoming people from all over the world as they make their journey home for Christmas.

“This is a truly magical time of year to work at an airport, with many wonderful, emotional family reunions. There is probably no better place to experience the real spirit of the season. Our Santa flights on the first weekend in December were a lovey way to get people into the Christmas spirit and raise funds for our chosen staff charities. We look forward to making it easy for our passengers to reunite with their loved ones and we wish all our loyal customers a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year,” said Andrew Murphy, managing director of Shannon Airport.

Tens of thousands of people are set to fly into Shannon over he coming days as they travel home to spend Christmas at home with family and friends.