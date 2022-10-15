LISTEN: Tommy Barrett, Treaty United manager: "FAI Cup semi-final is massive opportunity"

TREATY United kick-off a mammoth spell in the club's short history this Sunday when locking horns with Premier Division Derry City in a glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, 2pm.
Treaty United eased past another Premier Division side, UCD, in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup to reach Sunday's semi-final.
Beyond Sunday's semi-final, Treaty United are set to be involved in the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-offs later this month.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett this week ahead of Sunday's big Cup semi-final.
