13 Oct 2022

LISTEN: Enda Curran - Treaty United - previews Sunday's live TV FAI Cup semi-final with Derry City

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at the Fairgreen

13 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

ENDA Curran will return to familiar surrounds this weekend with Treaty United when they face Premier Division Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell in Sunday's glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final clash, 2pm, live on RTE2.

Treaty's top scorer Curran spent time playing at Derry's Brandywell home in an earlier part of his career.

The in-form striker, who has netted 18 goals this season, says the Treaty United players would love to give the people of Limerick something to be proud of by toppling Premier Division title chasers Derry in Sunday's big Cup semi-final showdown.

Curran netted a hat-trick of goals in Treaty United's impressive FAI Cup quarter-final win over UCD at the Markets Field.

Leader Sport caught up with 30-year-old Curran at a squad training session at Fairview Rangers' Fairgreen grounds this week.

