LISTEN: Enda Curran - Treaty United - previews Sunday's live TV FAI Cup semi-final with Derry City

ENDA Curran will return to familiar surrounds this weekend with Treaty United when they face Premier Division Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell in Sunday's glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final clash, 2pm, live on RTE2.
Treaty's top scorer Curran spent time playing at Derry's Brandywell home in an earlier part of his career.
The in-form striker, who has netted 18 goals this season, says the Treaty United players would love to give the people of Limerick something to be proud of by toppling Premier Division title chasers Derry in Sunday's big Cup semi-final showdown.
Curran netted a hat-trick of goals in Treaty United's impressive FAI Cup quarter-final win over UCD at the Markets Field.
Leader Sport caught up with 30-year-old Curran at a squad training session at Fairview Rangers' Fairgreen grounds this week.
Dunnes Stores is seeking permission to expand its premises at the Jetland Shopping Centre | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.