LISTEN: Limerick horse racing trainer Eric McNamara hosts Open Morning

HORSE racing fans will have a rare opportunity to see some of Ireland’s top trainers and their teams in actions in a series of Trainer Open Mornings over the next couple of months.
Visitors will also get the opportunity to get up close to the horses in the yard, see the facilities and ask the trainers all they need to know about training racehorses and ownership opportunities.
The Open Mornings are free to attend however visitors will have to pre-register on racehorseownership.ie - you can also follow HRI Owners on it's social media platforms.
One of those mornings will take place on Saturday next August 27 at the stables of Eric McNamara in Rathkeale and Eric spoke to Dave Keena about this initiative and his racing life.
Further details of the Trainer Open Mornings available at racehorseownership.ie
