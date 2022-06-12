LISTEN: Limerick manager Billy Lee 'bitterly disappointed' to exit championship but 'very proud' of players

LIMERICK senior footballers exited the All-Ireland senior football championship after suffering a 2-18 to 1-16 Round 2 qualifier defeat to Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.
Following the game, Limerick manager Billy Lee gave his thoughts on the game.
Number 3 Coolbane Woods is a spacious and very flexible accommodation, which is flooded with natural light
Fr Séamus Enright with Adevanir Pio da Costa Filho, Mauricio Locatelli, Sister Justyna, Sister Antonia and Olya Pluskwick at the launch of the Novena
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.