LISTEN: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 19 with Gearoid Prendergast

ON this week's Limerick Leader Sports Show, sports editor Colm Kinsella chats to Young Munster RFC and Ireland Club International Head coach Gearoid Prendergast.
Among the topics discussed in the show are the appointment of former player Denis Leamy as Munster Rugby defence coach as well as the return of Gearoid's bother Mike to the province as attack coach.
The show also previews Munster Rugby's big URC quarter-final play-off with Ulster at Kingpspan Stadium on Friday night and looks at the club rugby game in Limerick.
