LISTEN: Manager Tony Considine's reaction to Kilmallock securing Limerick SHC semi-final spot

FREE-SCORING Kilmallock took the direct route to this year's Bons Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship semi-finals, thanks to a deserved 2-22 to 3-13 victory over a spirited Ahane side at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

Kilmallock laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after which the Tony Considine-managed side enjoyed a significant 15-point lead, 2-14 to 0-5.

To their credit, Ahane fought back in the second half, outscoring their opponents by 3-8 to 0-8. However, Kilmallock were never in any danger of losing this contest and were certainly not flattered by the six point margin of their victory.

Ahane, who were suffering their second defeat of the group stages, will now face Adare in the Section A relegation play-off.