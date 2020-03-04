LISTEN: St Munchin's coach Eoghan Rowley on Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final victory

ST Munchin's College are looking forward to their third successive appearance in a Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup final later this month.

The Corbally side racked up six tries in easing past local rivals Ardscoil Ris 38-15 in an entertaining clash at a sunny Thomond Park this Wednesday.

2018 Junior Cup winners will now face CBC, of Cork, in the Munster Schools Junior Cup final at Thomond Park later this month.

St Munchin's Junior Cup head coach Eoghan Rowley gave his reaction to their semi-final win over Ardscoil following Wednesday's clash, including how they had reversed the result of their round robin game with the North Circular Road side from last October and also looked forward to their upcoming final showdown with Christians'.