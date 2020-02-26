LISTEN: St Munchin's College coach Ger Slattery on Munster Schools Senior Cup exit

ST MUNCHIN'S College's wait for a Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup title will extend to 15 years in 2021 after the Corbally side exited the competition at the hands of PBC, of Cork, in their semi-final clash at Musgrave Park this Wednesday.

A youthful St Munchin's College side, who led 10-0 after the first quarter, battled bravely against a physically powerful Pres' side before finally succumbing to a 33-10 defeat.

Some 10 members of the St Munchin's starting line-up will be available to play at Senior Cup level next season.

Following the game St Munchin's College head coach Ger Slattery gave his reaction to the defeat.